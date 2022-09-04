Wildfires burn more than 10,000 acres in Northern California

1/6

A view of the remains of multiple homes that were destroyed after the Mill Fire burned through parts of Weed, Calif. on Saturday. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A pair of fires have burned more than 10,000 acres in Northern California, officials said on Sunday. The Mill Fire, which sparked in the Siskiyou County community in Weed, Calif., had burned 4,254 acres and was 25% contained early Sunday, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, said in an update. Advertisement

Three civilians have been injured in the blaze, which has burned 50 structures and is threatening 411 more, the agency said.

Weed Mayor Kin Greene said as many as 100 homes may have been destroyed, citing particular damage in the neighborhood of Lincoln Heights.

Cal Fire said 132 structures have been "affected" by the blaze, with ground crews working to inspect and confirm damage.

Officials have said the Mill Fire began in a shed in an unused portion of the Roseburg Forest Products mill that was scheduled to be demolished, but the cause has not been officially confirmed.

Fire crews were also working to combat the Mountain Fire, which began just 10 miles northwest of the Mill Fire and has burned 6,451 acres at 5% containment as of Sunday, Cal Fire said.

More than 1,000 people have been forced to leave the area after evacuation orders were issued Friday.

City officials and Gov. Gavin Newsom declared states of emergency to increase available resources for firefighters and evacuees.

Residents in Weed had been without power since Friday but Pacific Power said electricity had been restored to about 75% of its customers, although about 2,697 remained without power.

The utility said it may take up to 48 hours to restore service.