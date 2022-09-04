1 man killed, multiple people injured in shooting at Maryland 7-Eleven

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- One man was killed and multiple others were injured in a shooting in Maryland, police said.

Prince George's County Police said officers responded to the scene at 8 p.m. Saturday and discovered multiple people at a 7-Eleven convenience store with "trauma to the body."

All of the victims were taken to a local hospital and one adult man was later pronounced dead.

Police did not provide any further details about the identities of the victims or their conditions.

Detectives responded to the scene to attempt to develop a suspect or suspects and a motive.

Data provided by the Prince George's County Police Department showed that more homicides occurred in the county in August of 2022 than any month in the last 13 years.

"I would say that our officers are out here working hard to continue to make Prince George's County a livable community and always to keep it safe so that's our one goal -- to keep the community safe," Cpl. Unique Jones, a representative for the department, said.