Sept. 4, 2022 / 11:34 AM

1 man killed, multiple people injured in shooting at Maryland 7-Eleven

By Daniel Uria

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- One man was killed and multiple others were injured in a shooting in Maryland, police said.

Prince George's County Police said officers responded to the scene at 8 p.m. Saturday and discovered multiple people at a 7-Eleven convenience store with "trauma to the body."

All of the victims were taken to a local hospital and one adult man was later pronounced dead.

Police did not provide any further details about the identities of the victims or their conditions.

Detectives responded to the scene to attempt to develop a suspect or suspects and a motive.

Data provided by the Prince George's County Police Department showed that more homicides occurred in the county in August of 2022 than any month in the last 13 years.

"I would say that our officers are out here working hard to continue to make Prince George's County a livable community and always to keep it safe so that's our one goal -- to keep the community safe," Cpl. Unique Jones, a representative for the department, said.

17-year-old killed on Hollywood Walk of Fame in shooting Dutch soldier shot outside Indianapolis hotel dies Police: 3 dead, including gunman, in shooting at Oregon shopping center

Suspect charged in abduction of missing Memphis teacher, police say
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Suspect charged in abduction of missing Memphis teacher, police say
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Memphis police on Sunday announced the arrest of a 38-year-old man in the continued disappearance of a 34-year-old abuducted teacher.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says rape victims can take Plan B, report says
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says rape victims can take Plan B, report says
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said that rape victims can take emergency contraception, such as Plan B, after the state passed a ban on all abortions except in the case of a medical emergency, with no exceptions for rape.
FBI returns Ancient Roman mosaic of Medusa to Italy
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
FBI returns Ancient Roman mosaic of Medusa to Italy
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- A mosaic of Medusa believed to have been made in the early days of the Roman Empire has been returned to Italy by the FBI.
Trump accuses Democrats of 'breaking in' during first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump accuses Democrats of 'breaking in' during first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday night gave his first rally since Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, was raided by FBI agents last month searching for classified documents he took from the White House.
NASA postpones Artemis I mission for at least 2 1/2 weeks after hydrogen leak
U.S. News // 1 day ago
NASA postpones Artemis I mission for at least 2 1/2 weeks after hydrogen leak
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- NASA scratched the Artemis I mission indefinitely Saturday after a fuel leak derailed the launch of the spacecraft for the second time in a week.
Mississippi man charged with threatening to crash stolen plane into Walmart
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Mississippi man charged with threatening to crash stolen plane into Walmart
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- A Mississippi man is facing felony charges after police accused him of stealing an airplane Saturday morning and threatening to crash the small craft into a Tupelo Walmart.
FEMA arrives as water pressure returns to Jackson, Miss.
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
FEMA arrives as water pressure returns to Jackson, Miss.
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- The head of the Federal Emergency Management Administration has arrived in Jackson, Miss., to assess emergency efforts following a mechanical collapse at the city's main water treatment facility.
Northern California wildfire prompts evacuation orders
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Northern California wildfire prompts evacuation orders
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Evacuation orders were issued Friday as a rapidly growing wildfire exploded in size near the town of Weed in Siskiyou County, Calif., according to authorities.
At least 8 migrants drowned, 37 rescued trying to cross Rio Grande
U.S. News // 1 day ago
At least 8 migrants drowned, 37 rescued trying to cross Rio Grande
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Eight migrants drowned trying to reach Texas from Mexico after rapid water in the Rio Grande from recent heavy rains swept them down river, officials said Friday.
Former Mississippi corrections officer sentenced for assaulting inmate
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Former Mississippi corrections officer sentenced for assaulting inmate
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A former deputy warden at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman was sentenced Friday to 24 months in prison and three years of supervised release for assaulting an inmate in 2016.
