Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 4, 2022 / 2:59 PM

Off-campus house party shooting leaves 2 dead, 5 injured in Virginia

By Adam Schrader
Norfolk State University is seen in a photograph shared by the school in an update on a late-night mass shooting that left at least two people dead and five others injured. Photo courtesy of Norfolk State University/Instagram
Norfolk State University is seen in a photograph shared by the school in an update on a late-night mass shooting that left at least two people dead and five others injured. Photo courtesy of Norfolk State University/Instagram

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A late-night mass shooting near two university campuses in Norfolk, Va. left at least two people dead and five others injured, police said Sunday.

Zabre Miller, 25, and Angelia McKnight, 19, died from their injuries at a local hospital after shots rang out around midnight in the 5000 block of Killam Avenue, officials with the Norfolk Police Department said in a statement.

Advertisement

Police officers who responded to the scene found three other women and two other men with gunshot wounds who were also transferred to a local hospital.

A suspect was not identified by police and it was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

The administration at Norfolk State University, about 4 miles away, said in a statement that several of its students were victims of the shooting.

"Initial indications are that our students were innocent bystanders of a shooting at an evening house party," the statement from NSU reads.

"The investigation is pending and additional details will be made available upon receipt. In the meantime, the campus community is asked to keep the injured and their families in our thoughts and prayers."

The university said that campus police secured the area and that "there is no present danger."

Advertisement

NSU will be offering counseling services to students.

The shooting happened just blocks from Old Dominion University, which sent out an alert to students telling them to stay away from the area at 12:46 a.m.

Old Dominion officials told WAVY that no students were injured.

Read More

1 man killed, multiple people injured in shooting at Maryland 7-Eleven Bed, Bath & Beyond finance chief Gustavo Arnal plunges to death in NYC

Latest Headlines

Jeff German, investigative reporter for Las Vegas Review-Journal, stabbed to death
U.S. News // 4 minutes ago
Jeff German, investigative reporter for Las Vegas Review-Journal, stabbed to death
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Jeff German, a renowned investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found stabbed to death outside of his home Saturday morning, the newspaper announced.
FEMA chief: Too early to say when Jackson will have clean running water
U.S. News // 9 minutes ago
FEMA chief: Too early to say when Jackson will have clean running water
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- FEMA Administrator Deanna Criswell on Sunday said it was too early to tell when Jackson, Miss., would once again have clean water following a failure at the state's main treatment facility.
Wildfires burn more than 10,000 acres in Northern California
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Wildfires burn more than 10,000 acres in Northern California
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- The Mill and Mountain fires in Northern California have burned more than 10,000 acres combined near the city of Weed, fire officials said Sunday.
John Sullivan, U.S. ambassador to Russia, announces retirement
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
John Sullivan, U.S. ambassador to Russia, announces retirement
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- John Sullivan, the United States ambassador to Russia, announced Sunday that he has left the post and will retire from public service.
Bed, Bath & Beyond finance chief Gustavo Arnal plunges to death in NYC
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Bed, Bath & Beyond finance chief Gustavo Arnal plunges to death in NYC
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Gustavo Arnal, the chief financial officer for the struggling home goods retail giant Bed, Bath & Beyond, died from an apparent suicide Friday in New York City. He was 52.
1 man killed, multiple people injured in shooting at Maryland 7-Eleven
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
1 man killed, multiple people injured in shooting at Maryland 7-Eleven
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- One man was killed and multiple others were injured in a shooting in Maryland Saturday night, police said.
Suspect charged in abduction of missing Memphis teacher, police say
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Suspect charged in abduction of missing Memphis teacher, police say
Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Memphis police on Sunday announced the arrest of a 38-year-old man in the continued disappearance of a 34-year-old abuducted teacher.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says rape victims can take Plan B, report says
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says rape victims can take Plan B, report says
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said that rape victims can take emergency contraception, such as Plan B, after the state passed a ban on all abortions except in the case of a medical emergency, with no exceptions for rape.
FBI returns Ancient Roman mosaic of Medusa to Italy
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
FBI returns Ancient Roman mosaic of Medusa to Italy
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- A mosaic of Medusa believed to have been made in the early days of the Roman Empire has been returned to Italy by the FBI.
Trump accuses Democrats of 'breaking in' during first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Trump accuses Democrats of 'breaking in' during first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
Sept. 3 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump on Saturday night gave his first rally since Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Florida, was raided by FBI agents last month searching for classified documents he took from the White House.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump accuses Democrats of 'breaking in' during first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
Trump accuses Democrats of 'breaking in' during first rally since Mar-a-Lago raid
FBI returns Ancient Roman mosaic of Medusa to Italy
FBI returns Ancient Roman mosaic of Medusa to Italy
Bed, Bath & Beyond finance chief Gustavo Arnal plunges to death in NYC
Bed, Bath & Beyond finance chief Gustavo Arnal plunges to death in NYC
Suspect charged in abduction of missing Memphis teacher, police say
Suspect charged in abduction of missing Memphis teacher, police say
Turkish President Erdogan warns Greece against military buildup in Aegean Sea
Turkish President Erdogan warns Greece against military buildup in Aegean Sea
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement