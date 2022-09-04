Off-campus house party shooting leaves 2 dead, 5 injured in Virginia

Norfolk State University is seen in a photograph shared by the school in an update on a late-night mass shooting that left at least two people dead and five others injured. Photo courtesy of Norfolk State University/Instagram

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- A late-night mass shooting near two university campuses in Norfolk, Va. left at least two people dead and five others injured, police said Sunday. Zabre Miller, 25, and Angelia McKnight, 19, died from their injuries at a local hospital after shots rang out around midnight in the 5000 block of Killam Avenue, officials with the Norfolk Police Department said in a statement. Advertisement

Police officers who responded to the scene found three other women and two other men with gunshot wounds who were also transferred to a local hospital.

A suspect was not identified by police and it was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.

The administration at Norfolk State University, about 4 miles away, said in a statement that several of its students were victims of the shooting.

"Initial indications are that our students were innocent bystanders of a shooting at an evening house party," the statement from NSU reads.

"The investigation is pending and additional details will be made available upon receipt. In the meantime, the campus community is asked to keep the injured and their families in our thoughts and prayers."

The university said that campus police secured the area and that "there is no present danger."

Advertisement

NSU will be offering counseling services to students.

The shooting happened just blocks from Old Dominion University, which sent out an alert to students telling them to stay away from the area at 12:46 a.m.

Old Dominion officials told WAVY that no students were injured.