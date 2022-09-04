Advertisement
Sept. 4, 2022 / 3:57 PM

Jeff German, investigative reporter for Las Vegas Review-Journal, stabbed to death

By Adam Schrader
Jeff German, a renowned investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found stabbed to death outside of his home Saturday morning, the newspaper announced. Photo courtesy of Las Vegas Review-Journal
Jeff German, a renowned investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found stabbed to death outside of his home Saturday morning, the newspaper announced. Photo courtesy of Las Vegas Review-Journal

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Jeff German, a renowned investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found stabbed to death outside of his home Saturday morning, the newspaper announced.

Officers received a call for an unresponsive man with stab wounds outside of a home in the 7200 block of Bronze Circle in the Summerlin area of Las Vegas around 10:33 a.m. on Saturday, officials with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Police officials told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that investigators believe German was in an altercation with another person on Friday that led to his death.

"We do have some leads. We are pursuing a suspect but the suspect is outstanding," Police Capt. Dori Koren told the Review-Journal.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman said in a statement that she was "shocked" to learn of German's death.

"This was a senseless act of violence. Loss of life in this manner is always shocking and must stop. We will be closely following the police investigation," Goodman said.

German worked as a reporter covering organized crime, courts and politics for the Las Vegas Sun for more than 20 years before joining the Review-Journal in 2010.

He covered some of the biggest stories in Las Vegas, from the death of casino heir Ted Binion to regular stories on misconduct by government officials.

German's investigations included exposing a failure in city inspections before a deadly fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments in 2019 and breaking news that the FBI was examining the campaign finances of Michele Fiore, a city council member.

He exposed coverups including that city officials deleted surveillance footage that captured an altercation between Fiore and fellow council member Victoria Seaman, and unearthed exorbitant expenses by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority sparking an audit that led to criminal charges.

When an armed man carried out the worst mass shooting in modern American history at the Mandalay Bay hotel and casino, German exclusively reported that the shooter had fired at nearby jet fuel tanks before firing on concertgoers -- which led to calls for better security around them.

"Even though German left for the Review-Journal, he was still considered family at the Sun," Ray Brewer wrote in the rival Las Vegas Sun on Sunday.

German's sister, Julie, is married to Las Vegas Sun editorial cartoonist Mike Smith.

