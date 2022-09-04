Advertisement
Sept. 4, 2022 / 10:59 PM

5 injured in Charleston shooting; 'Enough is enough,' says mayor

By Darryl Coote

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Authorities in South Carolina said five people were injured in an early Sunday shooting in Charleston, the second shooting of the weekend that has the mayor calling on state legislators to reform laws concerning illegal guns and repeat offenders.

Charleston police spokesman Lt. Corey Taylor said officers responded shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday to reports of shots fired at King Street and Morris Street to find five people suffering from non-life-threatening injuries.

All victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment, authorities said.

Officers detained a number of people at the scene, and arrested and charged 20-year-old Tyvone Davis and a 16-year-old, whose name was not released as they are a minor, with firearm violations.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were yet to be made public.

Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen, a spokeswoman with the Charleston Police Department, said that they initially thought six people were wounded by gunfire, "but it has since been determined that one of those suffered an abrasion after falling, not a gunshot wound."

The shooting came hours after a 13-year-old was rushed to the hospital after being shot at the Palmilla Apartments on Ashley River Road at about 10:45 p.m. Saturday.

The child was in stable condition on Sunday, police said while asking the public to come forward if they have information about the shooting.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg issued a statement Sunday condemning the spate of violence over the weekend, stating, "[e]nough is enough."

"This senseless violence has to stop. And the only way that's going to happen is if we're clear about the challenges," he said, listing illegal guns and courts "routinely releasing dangerous repeated offenders" as the problems.

He said the system puts local police in the middle of danger while the system "keeps putting more illegal guns and more repeat offenders out on the streets."

"In South Carolina, only the state legislature has the authority to reform our laws," he said. "As a city, we're literally prohibited from taking action in either area."

According to Tecklenburg, the city has seen more than 30 shootings this year.

1 man killed, multiple people injured in shooting at Maryland 7-Eleven

