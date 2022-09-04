Suspect charged in abduction of missing Memphis teacher, police say

Eliza Fletcher was jogging around 4:30 a.m. Friday near the University of Memphis campus when an unidentified person approached her. She was forced into a mid-sized dark SUV and taken from the scene, police said. Photo courtesy of St. Mary's Episcopal School/Twitter

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- Memphis police on Sunday announced the arrest of a 38-year-old man in the continued disappearance of an abducted 34-year-old teacher. Police posted on Twitter around 6 a.m. that Cleotha Abston is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence. No other information was given about any prior connection to Eliza Fletcher. Advertisement

Investigators continue searching for Fletcher, who was jogging around 4:30 a.m. Friday near the University of Memphisa campus when an unidentified person approached her She was forced into a mid-sized dark SUV and taken from the scene, police said.

Twelve hours after Abston's arrest, police announced at 5 p.m. Saturday they had found the GMC Terrain they said was used in Fletcher's abduction.

"The vehicle of interest has been located and a male who was occupying the vehicle has been detained," police announced on Twitter.

A second individual, currently not believed to be connected to Fletcher's abduction, was also arrested during this investigation.

Searchers include the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the FBI.

The teacher's damaged phone was found near where she is believed to have been abducted, CrimeStoppers Executive Director Buddy Chapman in a news release obtained by WHBQ.

On Saturday afternoon, Fletcher's family released a video statement urging anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers with any information.

"The family has met with police, and we have shared with them all the information we know. More than anything, we want to see Liza returned home safely," Fletcher's uncle, Mike Keeney said.

Her family is offering a $50,000 reward through Crimestoppers.

Fletcher is a kindergarten teacher at St. Mary's Episcopal School in Memphis and mother of two.

"In cooperation with authorities, we are asking for your help locating our beloved JK Teacher Liza Fletcher," posted on Twitter.

Her church, Second Presbyterian, is just a few blocks from where she was last seen.

"Someday we'll eliminate this kind of tragedy," George Robertson, the church's senior pastor, told the Commercial Appeal on Friday. "We also grieve the abduction that occurred a couple of days ago near Wolfchase. We grieve all of this kind of violence and evil in our city. It just makes us grieve. We grieve for ourselves, we grieve for the Fletchers and we also grieve for our city. Our whole city is hurting."

At least 100 incidents classified as kidnapping have been reported in Memphis this year, according to public safety data posted on the city's website.