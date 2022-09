Dried mushrooms from Maryland-based Tai Phat Wholesalers are being recalled in 15 states after Salmonella was found in the product packaging, according to the FDA. Photo courtesy of the FDA

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Dried mushrooms are being recalled in 15 U.S. states after testing found salmonella bacteria in the product packaging. According to the Food and Drug Administration, the Maryland Health Department found the bacteria in routine testing. Tai Phat Wholesalers, LLC of Capitol Heights, Md., has recalled four types of packages of "Three Coins Dried Mushrooms" due to the potential for salmonella contamination, the FDA said. Advertisement

The mushrooms are being recalled in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Maryland Department of Health routine testing found the presence of salmonella. So far, no illnesses have been reported from eating these mushrooms.

Ingesting salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea and vomiting. Recovery takes about a week. But in some people with weakened immune systems, young people and elderly people Salmonella can be fatal.

According to the FDA, sale of these products has ben stopped while Tai Phat Wholesalers and Maryland's health department investigate.