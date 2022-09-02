Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 2, 2022 / 1:13 AM

Reports of sexual assault in U.S. military jumped 13% last year

By Darryl Coote
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin has made fighting sexual assault in the military a top priority and has implement several changes to do so since taking over the nation's defense department last year. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a19327b097ca4acfe4b424936a2a5055/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin has made fighting sexual assault in the military a top priority and has implement several changes to do so since taking over the nation's defense department last year. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Reports of sexual assault in the U.S. military increased 13% last year, representing the highest prevalence of sexual assault against women and the second highest against men since the recording of such crimes began 15 years ago.

The findings were released Thursday in a Congress-mandated annual report on sexual assault involving members of the U.S. Armed Forces that tallied 8,866 reports of sexual assault during the last fiscal year, a jump of more than 1,050 from a year prior.

Advertisement

The report said that while all branches of the military saw increases in sexual assault reports, the overall number was buoyed by the Army, which produced 4,081 reports of sexual assault, an increase of more than 25% from fiscal year 2020.

The Army said that taking into account a "modest increase" in the population of the military branch between the two years, the number equals about 7.1 reports per 1,000 active duty soldiers, nearly two reports more compared to the previous three fiscal years.

Advertisement

The number also continues a climbing trend in sexual assault reports in the Army that goes back to fiscal year 2012 when it saw 2.3 reports per 1,000 active duty soldiers and 5.5 in fiscal year 2018 through fiscal year 2020.

"The Army believes that the increase in the rate of reporting of sexual assault by SM victims ... does not necessarily correspond to an increase in the number of actual assaults," it said in its report. "Rather, the priority placed on sexual assault prevention and response by the Army since FY12 may have encouraged more victims to come forward and report incidents of this vastly under reported crime."

The branches that saw the smallest increase were the Air Force and the Marines, which each experienced a 2% increase in reports of sexual assault, followed by the Navy and its 9% increase and the National Guard that experienced a jump of more than 11%.

RELATED Former NYPD officer given longest sentence yet for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

According to the report, a survey found that 8.4% of active duty women and 1.5% of active duty men say they have experience unwanted sexual contact in the previous 12 months, representing an estimated 35,875 active duty services members.

"These numbers are tragic and extremely disappointing," Elizabeth Foster, executive director of the Office of Force Resiliency, said during a Thursday press conference. "These events not only have an impact at an individual level, but they also degrade our readiness and ability for the department to conduct our mission.

Advertisement

"Every incident has a ripple effect across the unit and impacts unit cohesion, ability to trust and distracts from the critical mission at hand."

RELATED U.S. Army grounds fleet of 400 Chinook helicopters after engine fires

Since taking over the military last year, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has made cracking down on sexual assault and harassment within the military a top priority and established an independent review commission that march to put forward recommendations.

Later that year, Austin announced that he had accepted all 82 of the commissions recommendations across four priority areas, with the most notable change being the removal of prosecutorial powers over sexual assaults and related crimes from the military chain of command.

Foster said the findings of Thursday's report reinforces the need for the ongoing implementation of the commission's recommendations.

Austin also released a memo to the military Thursday calling for the redoubling of efforts to address sexual assault within their ranks, including the establishment of a new, full-time and specialized prevention workforce to stop these crimes before they happen.

"We have heard loud and clear from our victims that the conditions in the force are unacceptable right now," Foster said. "And that is why we are making unprecedented resource investments to get after this problem."

Advertisement

Read More

U.N. inspectors complete first tour of endangered Ukrainian nuclear plant

Latest Headlines

2 students stabbed, 1 fatally at N.C. high school; juvenile suspect in custody
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
2 students stabbed, 1 fatally at N.C. high school; juvenile suspect in custody
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Authorities said a juvenile was in police custody Thursday following a stabbing at a Jacksonville, N.C., high school that resulted in one student dead and another wounded.
Biden urges Americans to reject ideology of 'MAGA Republicans'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden urges Americans to reject ideology of 'MAGA Republicans'
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden delivered a national prime-time address on Thursday night about preserving democracy and fighting for the "soul of the nation."
Ford recalls nearly 200,000 SUVs because of fire risk
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ford recalls nearly 200,000 SUVs because of fire risk
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Co. announced it was recalling 200,000 SUVs because they are at risk of catching fire due to malfunctioning heating and cooling fan motors.
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane, not likely to hit land
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane, not likely to hit land
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Danielle is still forecast to linger in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean before drifting north next week. But it has the potential to become a hurricane.
CDC panel recommends new booster shots targeting Omicron subvariants
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
CDC panel recommends new booster shots targeting Omicron subvariants
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The CDC's independent vaccine committee on Thursday recommended new booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer targeting the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.
Emails show Ginni Thomas asked Wisconsin lawmakers to help overturn 2020 election
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Emails show Ginni Thomas asked Wisconsin lawmakers to help overturn 2020 election
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote to lawmakers in Wisconsin in an attempt to reverse the results of the 2020 Presidential Election, emails released Thursday show.
Former NYPD officer given longest sentence yet for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Former NYPD officer given longest sentence yet for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A former NYPD officer was handed a 10-year federal prison sentence Thursday, after being convicted of a well-publicized attack on a Washington, D.C., police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
50 lawmakers ask for more information on potential Iran deal
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
50 lawmakers ask for more information on potential Iran deal
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of representatives are calling on President Joe Biden to share details of a potential agreement with Iran to return to the 2015 nuclear deal before any papers are signed.
Dow rises 145 points as markets rebound to kick off September trading
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Dow rises 145 points as markets rebound to kick off September trading
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 145 points Thursday as markets rallied to kick off the first day of trading in September.
Goldman Sachs forecasts further housing downturn
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Goldman Sachs forecasts further housing downturn
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A new report by Goldman Sachs says that home sales have taken a large dip than previously reported, and could continue further.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape
Evacuations in California after wildfire grows to thousands of acres
Evacuations in California after wildfire grows to thousands of acres
Russian Lukoil head dies after falling from hospital window
Russian Lukoil head dies after falling from hospital window
Worker at New Orleans airport dies after becoming stuck in baggage machinery
Worker at New Orleans airport dies after becoming stuck in baggage machinery
U.S. gets warrant to seize $45M Russian company-owned aircraft
U.S. gets warrant to seize $45M Russian company-owned aircraft
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement