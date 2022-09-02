Michigan police investigate piece of voting machine that ended up on eBay

"At this time, there is an ongoing investigation into this matter," Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman said in a statement.
"The county is working diligently with the Michigan State Police to ensure this matter is handled accordingly."
Michigan authorities say the piece of voting equipment (not pictured) was bought online from a thrift store company, which says it had been dropped off at one of its locations. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
"We are actively working with law enforcement to investigate allegations of an illegal attempt to sell a voter assist terminal acquired in Michigan," Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a statement. "Voter assist terminals are not used to tabulate ballots but are typically used by voters with disabilities who need assistance marking their ballot privately at polling places.
"While our elections remain secure and safe, we take seriously all violations of election law and will be working with relevant authorities to ensure there are consequences for those who break the law."
Michigan, which is typically considered a battleground state in state and federal elections, has been investigating possible unlawful conduct with regard to illegal access to voting machines.