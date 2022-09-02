Trending
Sept. 2, 2022 / 11:52 AM

Michigan police investigate piece of voting machine that ended up on eBay

By Clyde Hughes
A polling place is seen in Grass Lake, Mich. Officials say that a piece of voting equipment was listed on eBay and ended up selling for less than $10. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Michigan are trying to determine how a piece of official voting equipment from one of the state's precincts eventually made its way to eBay and was sold to a man from Ohio.

Officials said the piece of equipment, a voter assist terminal that helps people with disabilities cast their ballot on the actual voting machine, came from Wexford County in northwestern Michigan.

"At this time, there is an ongoing investigation into this matter," Wexford County Clerk Alaina Nyman said in a statement.

"The county is working diligently with the Michigan State Police to ensure this matter is handled accordingly."

Michigan authorities say the piece of voting equipment (not pictured) was bought online from a thrift store company, which says it had been dropped off at one of its locations. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

Officials said the piece of equipment was sold on eBay by Goodwill Industries to a man from Ohio for about $8. Goodwill said it had been dropped off at its thrift store in Cadillac, Mich.

"We are actively working with law enforcement to investigate allegations of an illegal attempt to sell a voter assist terminal acquired in Michigan," Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a statement. "Voter assist terminals are not used to tabulate ballots but are typically used by voters with disabilities who need assistance marking their ballot privately at polling places.

"While our elections remain secure and safe, we take seriously all violations of election law and will be working with relevant authorities to ensure there are consequences for those who break the law."

Michigan, which is typically considered a battleground state in state and federal elections, has been investigating possible unlawful conduct with regard to illegal access to voting machines.

Earlier this month, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel asked a special prosecutor to look at the investigation and consider possible criminal charges against several people, including Republican Attorney General candidate Matt DePerno, a GOP state lawmaker and Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf.

