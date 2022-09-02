Trending
U.S. News
Sept. 2, 2022 / 1:17 PM

Unsealed FBI list shows 10,000 documents, classified records were at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
A collection of documents is seen at the Mar-a-Lago residence of former President Donald Trump during an FBI search on August 8. Photo by U.S. Department of Justice/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/dec37a0e4662632e56fe144453e0d3c2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A judge on Friday released a more detailed list of what was found when the FBI searched former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home last month, and it includes thousands of classified and other documents.

The inventory of items found at the Florida residence was filed under seal by the Justice Department this week and unsealed by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Friday.

The list shows that federal agents found more than 10,000 government documents at Trump's property -- which were not marked as classified -- as well as other documents and folders that were marked as top secret.

Also on the inventory sheet were 40 empty folders that were marked "classified" and various top secret documents that were found in an office and a storage room.

Police are seen in front of the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla., on August 8 as FBI agents searched the property for documents that had been taken from the White House. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI

It was not immediately known what had been inside the "classified" folders.

The list sheds more light on precisely what FBI agents found during the Aug. 8 search and a picture of just how many secret documents were stored at Trump's home when they should have been turned over to the National Archives, as required by law. The archives had tried unsuccessfully for months to get Trump to return the documents before the Justice Department decided it had to act and retrieve them.

Trump's attorneys complained that the documents were part of the former president's personal records that were part of an ongoing negotiation with the National Archives.

Those attorneys also said the Justice Department was trying to "twist the framework" in responding to Trump's motion for having a "Special Master" review the documents. A special master would be an outside legal expert who reviews the documents.

Also on Friday, the Justice Department said it's reviewed the records taken in the Mar-a-Lago search and separated those with classified markings to make sure they're stored properly.

