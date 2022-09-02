Unsealed FBI list shows 10,000 documents, classified records were at Trump's Mar-a-Lago

The list shows that federal agents found more than 10,000 government documents at Trump's property -- which were not marked as classified -- as well as other documents and folders that were marked as top secret.
Police are seen in front of the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Fla., on August 8 as FBI agents searched the property for documents that had been taken from the White House. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI
It was not immediately known what had been inside the "classified" folders.
The list sheds more light on precisely what FBI agents found during the Aug. 8 search and a picture of just how many secret documents were stored at Trump's home when they should have been turned over to the National Archives, as required by law. The archives had tried unsuccessfully for months to get Trump to return the documents before the Justice Department decided it had to act and retrieve them.
Trump's attorneys complained that the documents were part of the former president's personal records that were part of an ongoing negotiation with the National Archives.
Those attorneys also said the Justice Department was trying to "twist the framework" in responding to Trump's motion for having a "Special Master" review the documents. A special master would be an outside legal expert who reviews the documents.
Also on Friday, the Justice Department said it's reviewed the records taken in the Mar-a-Lago search and separated those with classified markings to make sure they're stored properly.