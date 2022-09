President Joe Biden speaks to the press after discussing the "American Rescue Plan" at the White House on Friday. His administration asked Congress for $47 billion on Friday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- The White House asked Congress on Friday to approve more than $47 billion in emergency spending to address everything from COVID-19 and monkeypox to the war in Ukraine and flooding in Kentucky. The funding request comes as Democrats are feeling more upbeat about retaining control of the Senate and closing the expected shortfall of seats in the House during the coming midterm elections. Advertisement

President Joe Biden is requesting $22.4 billion for new health initiatives that will target the coronavirus and try to protect people from the rising spread of monkeypox. The White House said it looks to revive a program that ended this week of spending free COVID-19 test kits to all U.S. residents.

The White House is asking for another $11.7 billion to assist Ukraine in its ongoing fight against Russia. Those funds will go for security and economic assistance. Moscow continues to pound Ukraine in an invasion that started in February. Ukraine has put up a formidable defense with the hope of international partners.

"We have rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine to defend their democracy and we simply cannot allow that support to Ukraine to run dry," an administration official said on Friday, according to The Hill.

In the meantime, Congress is expected to pass a continuing resolution to fund the government on a short-term basis to allow lawmakers more time to reach an agreement on a larger funding measure. The government's next fiscal year ends on Sept. 30.