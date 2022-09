President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden prepare to board Marine One in Washington DC, on Thursday, September. 1, 2022. Biden will host a summit with leaders from Pacific Island nations later this month. Pool photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- The White House announced Friday that President Joe Biden will host leaders from Pacific island nations in a first-of-its-kind summit. The U.S.-Pacific Island Country Summit will be held on Sept. 28 and 29 and will focus on key issues such as climate change, pandemic response, economic recovery, maritime security and environmental protection. Advertisement

"The Summit will demonstrate the United States' deep and enduring partnership with Pacific Island countries and the Pacific region that is underpinned by shared history, values, and people-to-people ties," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

While the White House did not provide a list of attendees, the summit comes as the Biden administration has sought to counter Chinese influence in the region, particularly in Taiwan.

Several lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have visited the island nation in recent months and reaffirmed their support for Taiwan's independence.

Biden said in May that the United States would come to Taiwan's defense if China invaded.