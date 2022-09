Gina McCarthy, the top White House climate adviser, delivers remarks during a visit to Brandywine, Maryland, on December 13, 2021. McCarthy announced she will be stepping down Sept. 16. Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Gina McCarthy, the top White House domestic climate adviser will step down on Sept. 16, completing a move that had been expected for months. Her departure comes weeks after President Joe Biden signed the largest-ever U.S. law aimed at combatting climate change, Politico reported. Advertisement

According to the New York Times, McCarthy, 68, has told associates that the travel associated with her job was tiring and she never intended to stay for President Biden's full term.

McCarthy was tapped to head the newly created White House Office of Domestic Climate Policy as part of the climate and energy team Biden appointed upon taking office.

A native of Massachusetts, McCarthy previously led the Environmental Protection Agency for four years during former President Barack Obama's term. She also served as an environmental adviser to several Massachusetts governors and was Connecticut's commissioner of environmental protection.

Last month Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, which will invest $369 billion to confront the climate crisis. It provides federal dollars to companies that invest in solar and wind power and help the U.S. transition away from fossil fuels. It also lays out a reduction in greenhouse gases in the United States by 40% by the end of the 2020s.