Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 2, 2022 / 5:38 AM

Jan. 6 House committee seeks interview with Newt Gingrich

By Darryl Coote
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building has asked former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich to sit down for an interview over his role to overturn the 2020 general election. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b8fb88461d24cd80f981089031bd9182/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building has asked former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich to sit down for an interview over his role to overturn the 2020 general election. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol building has asked former House speaker Newt Gingrich to voluntarily submit to questioning over his role in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The committee asked the one-time presidential hopeful to sit for an interview in a letter dated Thursday, stating it has information that indicates Gingrich has knowledge about former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the election results, which led to the insurrection attempt on Congress.

Advertisement

The information obtained by the committee includes emails Gingrich exchanged with senior advisors to Trump, including the former president's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, in which Gingrich offered advice on television advertisements that "repeated and relied up false claims about fraud in the 2020 election," committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., wrote in the letter.

"These advertising efforts were not designed to encourage voting for a particular candidate," Thompson said. "Instead, these efforts attempted to cast doubt on the outcome of the election after voting had already taken place."

Advertisement

The advertisements, according to Thompson, encouraged the public to contact their state officials and pressure them to challenge the election results with the aim to have them overturned, and which aired leading up to Dec. 14, 2020, when electors from each state met to cast their presidential votes.

According to Thompson, Gingrich wrote in emails urging Trump's campaign to air advertisements that amplified the false claim made by the former president and others that election workers had smuggled suitcases stuffed with fake ballots into the voting counting location in Georgia.

Officials have investigated the claim and found it to be baseless and the suitcase was, in fact, an official ballot lockbox.

RELATED Capitol rioter pleads guilty to assaulting officer Brian Sicknick

Thompson said in his letter that Gingrich provided line edits to scrips for the advertisements and was the one to suggest they include a "call-to-action" on pressuring state officials and push for the inclusion of the "suitcase scandal."

Gingrich has information about advertisements that perpetuated false claims about fraud in the 2020 presidential election, sought to expand the reach of that messaging and likely was in contact with Trump about his efforts, Thompson said.

The committee chairman also said they have information connecting him with the effort to have fake electors cast votes for Trump in states won by President Joe Biden, including an email he sent the night of the attack on the Capitol to Mark Meadows, Trump's then-chief of staff, concerning the effort.

Advertisement

Thompson has asked Gingrich to sit down for a transcribed interview the week of Sept. 19.

Read More

Former NYPD officer given longest sentence yet for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot Biden urges Americans to reject ideology of 'MAGA Republicans'

Latest Headlines

Canadian killed by falling tree in Olympic National Park
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Canadian killed by falling tree in Olympic National Park
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Officials in Washington state said a Canadian visitor to Olympic National Park died this week after a tree fell on his tent while he was inside.
Officials declare Aug. 5 'rainiest day' in Death Valley's recorded history
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Officials declare Aug. 5 'rainiest day' in Death Valley's recorded history
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Officials said Thursday that Death Valley National Park experienced recorded its rainiest day in history on Aug. 5.
Reports of sexual assault in U.S. military jumped 13% last year
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Reports of sexual assault in U.S. military jumped 13% last year
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Reports of sexual assault in the U.S. military increased 13% last year, representing the highest prevalence of sexual assault against women and the second highest against men since recording began in 2006.
2 students stabbed, 1 fatally at N.C. high school; juvenile suspect in custody
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
2 students stabbed, 1 fatally at N.C. high school; juvenile suspect in custody
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Authorities said a juvenile was in police custody Thursday following a stabbing at a Jacksonville, N.C., high school that resulted in one student dead and another wounded.
Biden urges Americans to reject ideology of 'MAGA Republicans'
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Biden urges Americans to reject ideology of 'MAGA Republicans'
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden delivered a national prime-time address on Thursday night about preserving democracy and fighting for the "soul of the nation."
Ford recalls nearly 200,000 SUVs because of fire risk
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Ford recalls nearly 200,000 SUVs because of fire risk
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Co. announced it was recalling 200,000 SUVs because they are at risk of catching fire due to malfunctioning heating and cooling fan motors.
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane, not likely to hit land
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane, not likely to hit land
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Danielle is still forecast to linger in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean before drifting north next week. But it has the potential to become a hurricane.
CDC panel recommends new booster shots targeting Omicron subvariants
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
CDC panel recommends new booster shots targeting Omicron subvariants
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The CDC's independent vaccine committee on Thursday recommended new booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer targeting the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.
Emails show Ginni Thomas asked Wisconsin lawmakers to help overturn 2020 election
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Emails show Ginni Thomas asked Wisconsin lawmakers to help overturn 2020 election
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote to lawmakers in Wisconsin in an attempt to reverse the results of the 2020 Presidential Election, emails released Thursday show.
Former NYPD officer given longest sentence yet for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Former NYPD officer given longest sentence yet for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A former NYPD officer was handed a 10-year federal prison sentence Thursday, after being convicted of a well-publicized attack on a Washington, D.C., police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape
Worker at New Orleans airport dies after becoming stuck in baggage machinery
Worker at New Orleans airport dies after becoming stuck in baggage machinery
Russian Lukoil head dies after falling from hospital window
Russian Lukoil head dies after falling from hospital window
Evacuations in California after wildfire grows to thousands of acres
Evacuations in California after wildfire grows to thousands of acres
Putin won't attend Gorbachev's funeral this weekend, Kremlin says
Putin won't attend Gorbachev's funeral this weekend, Kremlin says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement