Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Officials in Washington state said a Canadian visitor to Olympic National Park died this week after a tree fell on his tent while he was inside. The National Park Service said in a statement Thursday that rangers were notified Tuesday of a visitor fatality at a remote wilderness campsite known as Elk Lake. Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as 34-year-old Canadian citizen Thomas Bernier-Villeneuve.

The National Park Service said its responders were able to reach the scene Wednesday via helicopter before transferring the body to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

