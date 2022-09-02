California firefighters fight to contain two wildfires

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Firefighters said Friday that they had contained 37% of a wildfire that erupted north of Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Route Fire near Castaic Lake has burned through 5,200 acres and prompted mandatory evacuations amid triple-digit temperatures since the fire began two days ago.

While no fatalities have been reported, seven firefighters were treated for heat-related injuries and two structures were destroyed. Officials said they expect full containment of the fire by Wednesday.

The brush fire's quick and "explosive behavior" should be "a wake-up call to us all," Robert Garcia, fire chief of the Angeles National Forest near where the Route Fire began, told reporters, according to the Washington Post.

Farther south, in San Diego, firefighters are combatting the Border 32 fire, which began just two hours after the Route Fire. That one is 14% contained and has destroyed 4,438 acres.

The wildfires have erupted during an intense heat wave that is expected to worsen over the weekend. The California Independent System Operator is urging residents to conserve power into and beyond the holiday weekend to avoid blackouts. Peak load is expected to exceed 48,000 megawatts on Labor Day.

Excessive heat, low humidity and steep terrain will continue to pose the biggest challenge for firefighters battling the Route Fire, officials said, according to the Post.