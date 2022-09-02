Trending
Sept. 2, 2022 / 11:23 AM

AFL-CIO announces largest ever voter mobilization

By Matt Bernardini
AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler speaks at a news conference with AFL-CIO leadership to discuss issues about racial injustice within voting rights and the empowerment of working people, in Washington, DC., on Thursday, July 15, 2021. The organization announced its largest ever voter mobilization program Friday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/305d3a91e6caf043cc7d27ae00b1ffef/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- The AFL-CIO launched its largest every voter mobilization program on Friday, which aims to connect 100,000 volunteers with nearly 8 million voters before the midterm elections.

The effort aims to empower working people and connect with union members to ensure they receive truthful and accurate information on ballot measures and candidates, the organization said in a statement.

"Working people are fired up and ready to mobilize like never before to restore America's promise," AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler said. "We've launched the largest organizing drive in history to empower workers who for far too long have been ignored and taken for granted by a political system designed to benefit the wealthy and well-connected."

The organization noted that this drive comes amid record-high support for labor unions. A recent Gallup poll found that 71% of Americans support unions, the highest figure since 1965.

Voters in the swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin will be the main targets. Much of the program will be dedicated to in-person meeting with union members and other workers, instead of TV ads.

"This mobilization's focus on personal connections to engage working people on issues that have a real impact on our families and communities will cut through the political noise to make a critical difference locally and nationally this November and beyond," Shuler said.

