Sept. 1, 2022 / 12:22 PM

Twitter to roll out, test 'Edit Tweet' feature this month for certain users

By Doug Cunningham
Although it's making room for edited tweets, Twitter said on Thursday that posts will still be subject to a 30-minute limit. The edit feature will be tested among Twitter Blue users later this month. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6772c2342cd92e1e0251c3e67ef50bd4/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Although it's making room for edited tweets, Twitter said on Thursday that posts will still be subject to a 30-minute limit. The edit feature will be tested among Twitter Blue users later this month. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Social platform Twitter has finally given in, at least a little, to one of the most frequent requests it gets from users -- the ability to edit tweets.

Twitter said on Thursday that it will begin testing an "Edit Tweet" option for subscribers of its premium Blue service later this month. The company says it's already been testing the feature internally.

Presently, no Twitter users can edit their posts once they go online. As a result, misspellings or other typos can't be corrected unless the post is deleted and replaced with another.

Although it's making room for edited tweets, the company said they will still be subject to one restriction.

"Tweets will be able to be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication. Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it's clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified," Twitter said in a blog post Thursday.

Twitter said the 30-minute limit serves to "protect the integrity of the conversation and provide a publicly accessible record of what was said."

Also, a tweet edit history will be available to show past versions of edited tweets.

"We're intentionally testing Edit Tweet with a smaller group to help us incorporate feedback while identifying and resolving potential issues," the company added. "This includes how people might misuse the feature. You can never be too careful."

Earlier this year, entrepreneur Elon Musk asked Twitter users whether they wanted an edit button, and most said yes. Musk is currently involved in a lawsuit over his decision to back out of buying the social platform.

