Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 1, 2022 / 1:10 PM

Worker at New Orleans airport dies after becoming stuck in baggage machinery

By Matt Bernardini

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A baggage handler working at the main airport in New Orleans died after her long hair apparently became stuck in a piece of machinery, authorities said.

Officials said the handler, Jermani Thompson, was unloading a Frontier flight at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on earlier this week when the accident occurred.

Advertisement

An airport official said that Thompson, 26, was seriously hurt when her hair became entangled in the machinery of a belt loader. She was taken to Ochsner Kenner Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Thompson was an employee of GAT Airline Ground Support.

"What we know so far is that her hair became entangled with the machinery of the belt loader," GAT CEO Mike Hough said according to ABC News. "We are heartbroken and are supporting her family and her friends as best as we are able."

"We are deeply saddened about the tragic loss of GAT Airline Ground Support team member," Kevin Dolliole, director of aviation for Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, said according to WGNO-TV.

"[The airport] extends its sincere condolences to her family and friends, and also to our partners at GAT and Frontier Airlines."

Advertisement

Thompson was a former basketball player for Tougaloo College in Jackson, Miss., and graduated with a degree in sociology.

Read More

On This Day: Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana New Orleans continues recovery one year after Hurricane Ida

Latest Headlines

Twitter to roll out, test 'Edit Tweet' feature this month for certain users
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Twitter to roll out, test 'Edit Tweet' feature this month for certain users
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Social platform Twitter has finally given in, at least a little, to one of the most frequent requests it gets from users -- the ability to edit tweets.
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A former Republican state lawmaker from Idaho who was convicted in April of raping a legislative intern in 2021 has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Traffic deaths on city roads eclipse those on rural roads in U.S., study shows
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Traffic deaths on city roads eclipse those on rural roads in U.S., study shows
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The number of deadly car accidents on streets in U.S. cities now outnumber the total for people who are killed on rural roads, according to new figures.
Death Valley could hit 125 degrees on Labor Day as heat roasts the West
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Death Valley could hit 125 degrees on Labor Day as heat roasts the West
A scorching heat wave that forecasters have been warning about for days will peak in the Northwest by Thursday, but it will grow stronger in parts of the Southwest and Great Basin through the Labor Day weekend.
Large 200-year-old desert cactus collapses in Arizona after seasonal rains
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Large 200-year-old desert cactus collapses in Arizona after seasonal rains
An old cactus known as the Bicentennial Cactus and a popular landmark that had looked over the Sutherland Wash since shortly after the turn of the 19th century has collapsed following heavy rains in southern Arizona.
Evacuations in California after wildfire grows to thousands of acres
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Evacuations in California after wildfire grows to thousands of acres
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Southern California have ordered evacuations after a brush fire that ignited early Wednesday exploded to thousands of acres burned by nightfall.
U.S. gets warrant to seize $45M Russian company-owned aircraft
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. gets warrant to seize $45M Russian company-owned aircraft
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors said they have obtained a warrant to seize a Boeing 737 aircraft owned by a Russian multinational oil and gas company on accusations of violating sanctions.
Trump again calls for independent arbitrator to review seized documents
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump again calls for independent arbitrator to review seized documents
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Wednesday again called on the court to appoint an independent arbitrator to look over documents seized by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this month.
Democrat Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin in Alaska House special election
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Democrat Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin in Alaska House special election
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Democrat Mary Peltola won a special election Wednesday night and will become the first Alaska Native in Congress.
Telehealth reduced risk of opioid overdoses during pandemic, study says
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Telehealth reduced risk of opioid overdoses during pandemic, study says
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Researchers found the risk of opioid overdoses dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic due to an increased use of telehealth services, according to a study by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bed Bath & Beyond announces some 150 store closures, layoffs
Bed Bath & Beyond announces some 150 store closures, layoffs
Democrat Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin in Alaska House special election
Democrat Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin in Alaska House special election
Former Trump lawyer invokes Fifth Amendment at Georgia grand jury
Former Trump lawyer invokes Fifth Amendment at Georgia grand jury
Battleship Texas set for $35 million repair
Battleship Texas set for $35 million repair
Snapchat to lay off 20% of its staff
Snapchat to lay off 20% of its staff
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement