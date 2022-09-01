Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 1, 2022 / 5:53 PM

Judge delays ruling on appointing special master for Mar-a-Lago documents

By Daniel Uria
1/4
A federal judge did not immediately rule Thursday on whether to appoint a special mater to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla. File Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/73879eac5ee23f8e5cabfaa07bfe6e32/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A federal judge did not immediately rule Thursday on whether to appoint a special mater to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Fla. File Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Lawyers for the Justice Department and former President Donald Trump presented arguments to a federal judge in Florida whether a special master should be assigned to review documents seized from Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

Judge Aileen Cannon did not immediately rule if a third party should be assigned to determine whether the documents seized from Trump's Palm Beach, Fla. estate contained possibly privileged information, but said she would issue a written ruling later.

Advertisement

"The government should provide to the special master and to movant a copy of the seized materials, a copy of the search warrant and an unredacted copy of the underlying application materials," Trump's lawyers said in a court filing Wednesday.

Over the weekend, Cannon said in a ruling that she had "preliminary intent" to appoint a special master to review some of the documents, but she would wait after Thursday's hearing to decide how to move forward.

RELATED Trump again calls for independent arbitrator to review seized documents

The FBI said it recovered more than 320 classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, including 100 seized in August when agents executed a search warrant.

Trump voluntarily turned over 15 boxes to the National Archives in January, and his team turned over other materials under subpoena in June. FBI agents seized another 33 boxes during the search of Mar-a-Lago.

Advertisement

Trump lawyer James Trusty accused the Justice Department of trying to "criminalize" the Presidential Records Act, while downplaying the concern of a possible national security breach that the mishandling of the documents could cause.

RELATED Justice Dept.: Evidence of 'obstructive conduct' merited FBI Mar-a-Lago search

"We've characterized it at times as an overdue-library-book scenario where there's a dispute -- not even a dispute -- but ongoing negotiations with [the National Archives] that has suddenly been transformed into a criminal investigation," Trusty said.

The Justice Department argued, however, that a special master was either superfluous or unwarranted in response to the executive privilege claims.

The government's lawyers also cited the 1977 case of Nixon vs. GSA, which they claimed held that Trump could not invoke executive privilege because he is no longer an executive.

RELATED Justice Department has finished privilege review of Mar-a-Lago documents

Cannon, a Trump appointee, said she was unsure if the Justice Department's interpretation of the case was correct.

"It seems to me like you're potentially over-reading Nixon, and to say now that there's absolutely no room for a former executive to raise a claim of executive privilege for at least some period of time. It's not entirely decided in the law. So I'm not sure if it's cut and dried as you suggest," she said.

Justice Department lawyers also argued that appointing a special master would disrupt the investigation and "significantly harm important governmental interests, including national security interests."

Advertisement

Cannon on Thursday said she would consider allowing the intelligence community to continue to review the seized documents if a special master is appointed, while also temporarily blocking the Justice Department from accessing the materials for its criminal probe.

Latest Headlines

Dow rises 145 points as markets rebound to kick off September trading
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
Dow rises 145 points as markets rebound to kick off September trading
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 145 points Thursday as markets rallied to kick off the first day of trading in September.
Goldman Sachs forecasts further housing downturn
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Goldman Sachs forecasts further housing downturn
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A new report by Goldman Sachs says that home sales have taken a large dip than previously reported, and could continue further.
House Oversight Committee reaches deal for Trump financial records
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House Oversight Committee reaches deal for Trump financial records
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- More than three years after requesting them, the House Oversight and Reform Committee will get several financial documents from former President Donald Trump, Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y. confirmed Thursday.
Federal judge rules Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before Georgia grand jury
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal judge rules Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before Georgia grand jury
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Atlanta on Thursday ruled that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., must comply with a subpoena and testify before the grand jury in the criminal probe into efforts to overturn Georgia's presidential election.
Capitol rioter pleads guilty to assaulting officer Brian Sicknick
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Capitol rioter pleads guilty to assaulting officer Brian Sicknick
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty Thursday to pepper-spraying three Capitol police officers, including Brian Sicknick, who died the following day, during the Jan 6., 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane, not likely to hit land
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane, not likely to hit land
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Danielle is forecast to linger in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean before drifting north next week. It has the potential to become a hurricane in the next two days.
Initial U.S. jobless claims drop to 232,000, the lowest in two months
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Initial U.S. jobless claims drop to 232,000, the lowest in two months
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- U.S. jobless numbers are the lowest in two months, according to seasonally adjusted results for the week ended Aug. 27, released Thursday by the Department of Labor.
Biden set for prime-time address, will warn of threats to American democracy
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden set for prime-time address, will warn of threats to American democracy
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will deliver a national prime-time address on Thursday night and he's expected to speak about preserving democracy and fighting for the "soul of the nation."
Attorney with ties to Oath Keepers arrested on charges related to Capitol attack
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Attorney with ties to Oath Keepers arrested on charges related to Capitol attack
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Kellye SoRelle, an attorney with ties to the Oath Keepers militia, was arrested Thursday on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Worker at New Orleans airport dies after becoming stuck in baggage machinery
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Worker at New Orleans airport dies after becoming stuck in baggage machinery
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A baggage handler working at the main airport in New Orleans died after her long hair apparently became stuck in a piece of machinery, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape
Democrat Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin in Alaska House special election
Democrat Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin in Alaska House special election
Evacuations in California after wildfire grows to thousands of acres
Evacuations in California after wildfire grows to thousands of acres
Battleship Texas set for $35 million repair
Battleship Texas set for $35 million repair
Putin won't attend Gorbachev's funeral this weekend, Kremlin says
Putin won't attend Gorbachev's funeral this weekend, Kremlin says
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement