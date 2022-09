President Joe Biden is expected to underscore threats to American democracy in a prime-time national address delivered from Philadelphia, Pa., on Thursday night. File Photo by Michael Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will deliver a national prime-time address on Thursday night and he's expected to speak about preserving democracy and fighting for the "soul of the nation." Biden traveled to Philadelphia earlier Thursday to deliver the speech in front of the city's famous Independence Hall. Advertisement

The address is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. EDT.

The White House has said the address will include remarks about making progress on multiple fronts and protecting the American way of life from extremists.

"He will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy," an administration official said earlier this week.

The visit to Pennsylvania is the president's second in three days. On Tuesday he visited his hometown area of Wilkes-Barre to discuss and promote his crime prevention strategy, known as the Safer America Plan. That plan would invest more money in police, crime prevention and programs to address the opioid epidemic and ban of assault weapons.

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is on a trip to the Scranton area in northeastern Pennsylvania, and he will offer a pre-emptive rebuttal before Biden's speech Thursday night.

"He will talk about what he has heard from the American people this summer regarding rising crime, record high inflation and other hardships brought on by the Democrats' harmful policies," a statement from McCarthy's office said.