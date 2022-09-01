Trending
U.S. News
Sept. 1, 2022 / 7:25 PM

Emails show Ginni Thomas asked Wisconsin lawmakers to help overturn 2020 election

By Simon Druker
GInni Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote to lawmakers in Wisconsin in an attempt to reverse the results of the 2020 Presidential Election, emails released on Thursday show. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4d564d3fc6cb3f10e167846c0287957a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote to lawmakers in Wisconsin in an attempt to reverse the results of the 2020 Presidential Election, emails released Thursday show.

Virginia "Ginni" Thomas wrote "Please do your Constitutional duty!" in the subject line of her emails to Wisconsin state Rep. Gary Tauchen and state Sen. Kathy Bernier.

The conservative activist went on to appeal to both lawmakers to forgo the results of the election and choose a new slate of electors.

"Article II of the United States Constitution gives you an awesome responsibility: to choose our state's Electors. This means you have the power to fight back against fraud and ensure our elections are free, fair, and honest," Thomas wrote in the emails, which were first reported by the Washington Post.

At the time of the emails, Bernier was the chair of the state Senate elections committee.

"This responsibility is yours and yours alone -- it doesn't rest with any Board of Elections, Secretary of State, Governor, or even court. And it certainly doesn't rest with the media. That's why I am writing today to urge you to do your Constitutional duty. Please stand strong in the face of political and media pressure," Thomas wrote.

"Please reflect on the awesome authority granted to you by our Constitution. And then please take action to ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen for our state."

The emails were disclosed by document.net after a freedom of information request.

In an interview Thursday, Bernier told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that Thomas may have sent emails to all Wisconsin lawmakers, but that only she and Tauchen kept them.

In June, it was revealed Thomas attempted to convince 29 lawmakers in Arizona to make similar decisions.

Recent evidence also showed she sent at least 29 text messages to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows urging him to help overturn the 2020 election.

Federal judge rules Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before Georgia grand jury

