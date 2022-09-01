Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 1, 2022 / 5:28 AM

Evacuations in California after wildfire grows to thousands of acres

By Darryl Coote
Route Fire in Southern California ignited early Wednesday and grew to more than 4,000 acres by nightfall. Photo courtesy of California Department of Transportation/<a href="https://twitter.com/CaltransDist7/status/1565189837669314560?s=20&amp;t=Pot2QStOEB_YF3FxLLGyxw">Twitter</a>
Route Fire in Southern California ignited early Wednesday and grew to more than 4,000 acres by nightfall. Photo courtesy of California Department of Transportation/Twitter

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Authorities in Southern California have ordered evacuations after a brush fire that ignited early Wednesday exploded to thousands of acres burned by nightfall.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station ordered several evacuations throughout Wednesday with orders in place overnight for Paradise Ranch Mobile Home Park and Old Ridge Route Road from Templin Highway to North Lake Hills Elementary School.

Advertisement

Authorities Wednesday told reporters during a press conference that between 100 and 200 homes were under the evacuation order though no structures were currently under threat.

The blaze, dubbed Route Fire, was reported at about 12:01 Wednesday near the I-5 and Lake Hughes Road, but rapidly grew throughout the day to 4,624 acres with zero percent contained by 8 p.m.

RELATED Bomb threat a false alarm at Boston Children's Hospital

Officials have closed all lanes in both directions of the I-5 in Casitas.

Advertisement

Capt Sheila Kelliher Berkoh said some 250 firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and another 115 from the U.S. Forest Service were battling the blaze as "robust resources" were making their way to the site where they would add there efforts throughout the night and into Thursday.

RELATED U.S. Army grounds fleet of 400 Chinook helicopters after engine fires

Berkoh said they have reported eight firefighters injured, six whom required transport to area hospitals.

A total of 15 aircraft, including eight tankers and seven helicopters, were also aiding in the fire-fighting effort, she said.

"At this point in time, we feel have adequate resources to meet the needs for the structure defense mission," Deputy Fire Chief Tom Ewald of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said in the press conference.

RELATED California braces for dangerous heat wave, possible blackouts

The fire erupted as Southern California begins to experience what Ewald described as a 10-day "fairly extreme heat period," which resulted in the eight firefighters to experience heat-related injuries.

"As we look at tomorrow's plan, we anticipate having additional heat emergencies," he said. "We're going to take all of the precautions and resources available, aircraft available if we have to host people out, but we're going to take the heat very seriously."

Ewald added that because of the late-summer heat they expect further fires to erupt in the next week.

Advertisement

"We're in this for awhile," he said.

Latest Headlines

U.S. gets warrant to seize $45M Russian company-owned aircraft
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. gets warrant to seize $45M Russian company-owned aircraft
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Federal prosecutors said they have obtained a warrant to seize a Boeing 737 aircraft owned by a Russian multinational oil and gas company on accusations of violating sanctions.
Trump again calls for independent arbitrator to review seized documents
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump again calls for independent arbitrator to review seized documents
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The lawyers for former President Donald Trump on Wednesday again called on the court to appoint an independent arbitrator to look over documents seized by the FBI from his Mar-a-Lago residence earlier this month.
Democrat Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin in Alaska House special election
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Democrat Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin in Alaska House special election
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Democrat Mary Peltola won a special election Wednesday night and will become the first Alaska Native in Congress.
Telehealth reduced risk of opioid overdoses during pandemic, study says
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Telehealth reduced risk of opioid overdoses during pandemic, study says
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Researchers found the risk of opioid overdoses dropped during the COVID-19 pandemic due to an increased use of telehealth services, according to a study by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
California jury awards $1M to teen bullied in middle school
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
California jury awards $1M to teen bullied in middle school
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A California jury awarded $1 million in damages to a teen who was bullied at her Los Angeles County middle school after the El Segundo Unified School District failed to protect her.
USPS to release 'Peanuts' stamps for Charles M. Schulz's 100th birthday
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
USPS to release 'Peanuts' stamps for Charles M. Schulz's 100th birthday
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Postal Service will release 10 stamps that feature "Peanuts" characters to commemorate the centennial of creator Charles M. Schulz's birth.
Battleship Texas set for $35 million repair
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Battleship Texas set for $35 million repair
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Battleship Texas, the only remaining U.S. Navy ship that saw action in World War I and World War II, will head to Galveston for an extensive $35 million repair.
White House to present awards to troops who served during Afghanistan withdrawal
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
White House to present awards to troops who served during Afghanistan withdrawal
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Wednesday that the White House will present awards to the thousands of troops who served during the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan last year.
Monkees drummer Micky Dolenz sues FBI for secret files on band
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Monkees drummer Micky Dolenz sues FBI for secret files on band
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The Monkees' sole-surviving band member, Mikey Dolenz, has filed a lawsuit against the FBI to retrieve all case records on the band regarding a 1967 concert at which anti-Vietnam war messages were displayed.
Former Trump lawyer invokes Fifth Amendment at Georgia grand jury
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Former Trump lawyer invokes Fifth Amendment at Georgia grand jury
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A lawyer who worked for former President Donald Trump took the stand in Georgia on Wednesday, invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination on multiple instances.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bed Bath & Beyond announces some 150 store closures, layoffs
Bed Bath & Beyond announces some 150 store closures, layoffs
Biden unveils new efforts aimed at fixing teacher shortages, increasing pay
Biden unveils new efforts aimed at fixing teacher shortages, increasing pay
Pakistan satellite images show huge inland lake created by record deadly floods
Pakistan satellite images show huge inland lake created by record deadly floods
Inflation rose to record mark in August across 19 nations that use the euro
Inflation rose to record mark in August across 19 nations that use the euro
Democrat Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin in Alaska House special election
Democrat Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin in Alaska House special election
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement