Sept. 1, 2022 / 11:27 PM

2 students stabbed, 1 fatally at N.C. high school; juvenile suspect in custody

By Darryl Coote

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Authorities said a juvenile was in police custody Thursday following a stabbing at a Jacksonville, N.C., high school that resulted in one student dead and another wounded.

Authorities and officials told reporters during a Thursday press conference that police were dispatched to Northside High School at 7:01 a.m. on a report that two students were stabbed during a physical altercation in a common area of the facility.

Both victims were transported to Naval Hospital with one succumbing to their injuries while the conduction of the other victim was unknown, they said.

No identifying information about the student in police custody nor the victims was released as they are all minors, but police said the deceased student's next of kin has been notified.

An unidentified teacher who was near the incident was also injured, but not stabbed, Jacksonville police chief Mike Yaniero said.

Little was disclosed about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing, including what kind of weapon was used, but authorities said it was quickly brought to an end by a school resource officer who was on the scene within 20 seconds, potentially preventing further casualties.

"I don't know at this time how it could have been done any better than the way it was handled considering the circumstances," Onslow County Schools Superintendent Barry Collins said. "We had a couple of our staff who were right there when it happened."

Collins said they have put a lot of resources into school safety and security over the past year, including ensuring there is at least one SRO at every school and two at some of their larger high schools

"There are other measures that we've taken, in terms of the swipe in door locks, cameras and the ring-in, but there ... probably are some other things we're going to have to look at and those are the types of things we'll be looking at in the next days and weeks," he said.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement that he has spoken with Yaniero and has offered state assistance to help with "the aftermath of this tragedy."

"Our prayers are with all the students, educators families and the community," he said.

Officials said classes were canceled Thursday following the incident and students will attend school virtually Friday with teachers still required to come to Northside High School but classes will resume as normal on Tuesday following the holiday Monday.

Biden urges Americans to reject ideology of 'MAGA Republicans'
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden urges Americans to reject ideology of 'MAGA Republicans'
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden delivered a national prime-time address on Thursday night about preserving democracy and fighting for the "soul of the nation."
Ford recalls nearly 200,000 SUVs because of fire risk
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ford recalls nearly 200,000 SUVs because of fire risk
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Co. announced it was recalling 200,000 SUVs because they are at risk of catching fire due to malfunctioning heating and cooling fan motors.
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane, not likely to hit land
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane, not likely to hit land
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Danielle is still forecast to linger in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean before drifting north next week. But it has the potential to become a hurricane.
CDC panel recommends new booster shots targeting Omicron subvariants
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
CDC panel recommends new booster shots targeting Omicron subvariants
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The CDC's independent vaccine committee on Thursday recommended new booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer targeting the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.
Emails show Ginni Thomas asked Wisconsin lawmakers to help overturn 2020 election
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Emails show Ginni Thomas asked Wisconsin lawmakers to help overturn 2020 election
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote to lawmakers in Wisconsin in an attempt to reverse the results of the 2020 Presidential Election, emails released Thursday show.
Former NYPD officer given longest sentence yet for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Former NYPD officer given longest sentence yet for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A former NYPD officer was handed a 10-year federal prison sentence Thursday, after being convicted of a well-publicized attack on a Washington, D.C., police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
50 lawmakers ask for more information on potential Iran deal
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
50 lawmakers ask for more information on potential Iran deal
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of representatives are calling on President Joe Biden to share details of a potential agreement with Iran to return to the 2015 nuclear deal before any papers are signed.
Dow rises 145 points as markets rebound to kick off September trading
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Dow rises 145 points as markets rebound to kick off September trading
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 145 points Thursday as markets rallied to kick off the first day of trading in September.
Goldman Sachs forecasts further housing downturn
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Goldman Sachs forecasts further housing downturn
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A new report by Goldman Sachs says that home sales have taken a large dip than previously reported, and could continue further.
Judge delays ruling on appointing special master for Mar-a-Lago documents
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge delays ruling on appointing special master for Mar-a-Lago documents
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A federal judge did not immediately rule Thursday on whether to appoint an independent arbitrator to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
