Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Goldman Sachs says that home sales have taken a large dip than previously reported and could continue further. In a report titled "The Housing Downturn: Further to Fall," the financial giant predicts a 22% drop in new home sales this year, with existing home sales falling by 17%. Advertisement

Some of this decline is due to pandemic related changes. The researchers noted that the country saw a boom in demand for second homes during the pandemic.

However, according to the report, the downtrend is likely to continue due to "sustained reduction in affordability, waning pandemic tailwind, and recent decline in purchasing intentions."

"The outlook continues to offer no quick fixes for the housing shortage, and the roughly 10% reduction in building permits from the peak, 20% reduction in housing starts and delayed completion times for new homes are likely to keep supply constrained through at least the end of next year," the researchers said.

The investment bank projects another 8% drop in new home sales next year, along with a 14% drop in existing home sales.

Not until 2024 do the researchers forecast a rebound in housing activity.