The Ford logo hangs outside at the New York Stock Exchange before the closing bell on Wall Street in New York City on Monday, August 17, 2020. On Thursday the company announced it was recalling nearly 200,000 SUVs. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Ford Motor Co. announced it was recalling 200,000 SUVs because they are at risk of catching fire due to malfunctioning heating and cooling fan motors. The recall covers Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from the 2015 through 2017 model years. Advertisement

The company said that it had reports of 25 fires caused by the motors, which are located behind the glove box. Twelve fires involved extensive damage to the SUVs and one person reported injuries to their hand and fingers.

Dealers will be notified beginning Sept. 12 and will replace the front blower motor assembly at no cost.

The recall is the second time this year that the car company has had to warn about cars possibly catching on fire.

In May it recalled 39,013 Expedition and Navigator SUVs from model year 2021 because they pose a risk of under-hood fires. Sixteen of the vehicles had caught fire, resulting in one reported injury.

In that case, Ford said that the SUV fires can happen while parked and turned off or when in motion.