Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 1, 2022 / 7:41 PM

CDC panel recommends new booster shots targeting Omicron subvariants

By Daniel Uria
1/4
The CDC's independent vaccine committee on Thursday recommended new booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer targeting the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/ade2aa8c187da6adfe37663eee03856a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The CDC's independent vaccine committee on Thursday recommended new booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer targeting the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's independent committee on vaccines on Thursday recommended the first reformulated booster shots to combat the latest Omicron subvariants.

The panel voted 13-1 in favor of the shots by Pfizer and Moderna that are meant to target both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants.

Advertisement

Pfizer's Omicron boosters are recommended for people aged 12 and older while Moderna's are endorsed for adults aged 18 and older, with the eligible age groups able to receive the boosters at least two months after completing their primary vaccine series or most recent booster.

Vaccine experts, however, suggest it would be better to wait at least four months since their last shot or COVID-19 infection.

RELATED Chengdu, Chinese city of 21 million, enter new COVID-19 lockdown

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky will still have to give final approval before pharmacies begin administering the new boosters, at which point more than 200 million people will be eligible for the shots.

The United States has secured more than 171 million doses of the new boosters from both companies and CDC official Dr. Sara Oliver told the committee there should be enough supply of the vaccine to meet demand this fall.

Advertisement

No data from human trials has been made available for the new Omicron boosters, although the CDC and Food and Drug Administration used human data from shots targeting the original version of omicron, BA.1, that the companies were originally developing before the FDA asked them to target the new subvariants.

RELATED Telehealth reduced risk of opioid overdoses during pandemic, study says

Dr. Pablo Sanchez, the only committee member to vote against recommending the vaccines, wondered if the decision was "a little premature" due to the lack of human data.

"I voted no because I feel we really need the human data," Sanchez, a professor of pediatrics at Ohio State University, said. "There's a lot of vaccine hesitancy already. We need human data."

Panel member Dr. Oliver Brooks, chief medical officer at Watts HealthCare Corporation in Los Angeles, questioned why the FDA asked the companies to focus on the newer subvariants when clinical data for the BA.1 shots were available.

RELATED Britain lowers its COVID-19 alert level

Dr. Sarah Long, another committee member, said there was no reason to expect the BA.5 boosters would be less effective than the old vaccines since they also include the original COVID-19 strain.

Moderna completed enrollment in clinical trials on the BA.5 shots last week and expects to have results by the end of the year, while Pfizer's clinical trial is ongoing and the company has not said when it expects results.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Emails show Ginni Thomas asked Wisconsin lawmakers to help overturn 2020 election
U.S. News // 16 minutes ago
Emails show Ginni Thomas asked Wisconsin lawmakers to help overturn 2020 election
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote to lawmakers in Wisconsin in an attempt to reverse the results of the 2020 Presidential Election, emails released Thursday show.
Former NYPD officer given longest sentence yet for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Former NYPD officer given longest sentence yet for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A former NYPD officer was handed a 10-year federal prison sentence Thursday, after being convicted of a well-publicized attack on a Washington, D.C., police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
50 lawmakers ask for more information on potential Iran deal
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
50 lawmakers ask for more information on potential Iran deal
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A bipartisan group of representatives are calling on President Joe Biden to share details of a potential agreement with Iran to return to the 2015 nuclear deal before any papers are signed.
Dow rises 145 points as markets rebound to kick off September trading
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Dow rises 145 points as markets rebound to kick off September trading
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 145 points Thursday as markets rallied to kick off the first day of trading in September.
Goldman Sachs forecasts further housing downturn
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Goldman Sachs forecasts further housing downturn
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A new report by Goldman Sachs says that home sales have taken a large dip than previously reported, and could continue further.
Judge delays ruling on appointing special master for Mar-a-Lago documents
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge delays ruling on appointing special master for Mar-a-Lago documents
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A federal judge did not immediately rule Thursday on whether to appoint an independent arbitrator to review documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.
House Oversight Committee reaches deal for Trump financial records
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House Oversight Committee reaches deal for Trump financial records
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- More than three years after requesting them, the House Oversight and Reform Committee will get several financial documents from former President Donald Trump, Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y. confirmed Thursday.
Federal judge rules Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before Georgia grand jury
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal judge rules Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before Georgia grand jury
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Atlanta on Thursday ruled that Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., must comply with a subpoena and testify before the grand jury in the criminal probe into efforts to overturn Georgia's presidential election.
Capitol rioter pleads guilty to assaulting officer Brian Sicknick
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Capitol rioter pleads guilty to assaulting officer Brian Sicknick
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania man pleaded guilty Thursday to pepper-spraying three Capitol police officers, including Brian Sicknick, who died the following day, during the Jan 6., 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane, not likely to hit land
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane, not likely to hit land
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Tropical Storm Danielle is forecast to linger in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean before drifting north next week. It has the potential to become a hurricane in the next two days.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger sentenced to 20 years in prison for rape
Democrat Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin in Alaska House special election
Democrat Mary Peltola defeats Sarah Palin in Alaska House special election
Evacuations in California after wildfire grows to thousands of acres
Evacuations in California after wildfire grows to thousands of acres
Putin won't attend Gorbachev's funeral this weekend, Kremlin says
Putin won't attend Gorbachev's funeral this weekend, Kremlin says
Battleship Texas set for $35 million repair
Battleship Texas set for $35 million repair
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement