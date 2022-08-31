Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 31, 2022 / 1:36 PM

U.S. private sector job growth slows for second straight month

By Sheri Walsh
Job growth slows for a second straight month with 132,000 jobs added in August down from 268,000 the month before, according to ADP's National Employment Report. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/8a003b863ad9fd581f37a3f7f78262ea/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Job growth slows for a second straight month with 132,000 jobs added in August down from 268,000 the month before, according to ADP's National Employment Report. File photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- U.S. job growth in the private sector slowed for a second straight month in August, according to new ADP data ahead of Friday's Labor Department numbers.

Private sector employers added 132,000 jobs in August, down from 268,000 in July and 480,000 in June, according to ADP's National Employment Report.

Advertisement

"Our data suggests a shift toward a more conservative pace of hiring, possibly as companies try to decipher the economy's conflicting signals," said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP. "We could be at an inflection point, from super-charged job gains to something more normal."

The largest firms created the most jobs in August. Job sectors including leisure, hospitality, trade and transportation created the most positions. All regions across the country saw job gains except the Midwest.

RELATED Unemployment filings rise to 9-month high in still-resilient job market

Annual wages were up 7.6% in August for those who stayed at their jobs, while pay increases jumped to 16.1% for workers who changed jobs. Pay raises were in line with Spring of 2022, but are higher when compared to 2021 when annual pay increases were running at about 2%. This is the first time ADP has released wage data.

The continued slowdown in job growth comes amid inflation concerns and whether the economy is headed for a recession.

Advertisement

In June, consumer prices increased 9.1% over the year before, according to the Labor Department with high energy prices fueling the worst inflation in 40 years. Inflation eased a bit in July to 8.5% with the help of falling gas prices.

RELATED U.S. economy added almost 530,000 jobs in July; more than twice the expected total

The government's employment data will be released Friday with economists predicting the Labor Department will report combined public and private job growth rose this month by 318,000.

ADP introduced new methodology to come up with its August numbers, making it the first time the research institute did not forecast the government's employment data.

"Prior to the methodology revision, the ADP data were far from consistent in predicting changes in the government payrolls data," said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics. "Coming months readings will show whether the data more closely track the Labor Department employment report."

RELATED U.S. economy declined by 0.9% in 2nd straight quarterly loss; Biden optimistic

Latest Headlines

Families sue U.S. over jet fuel leaks that poisoned Oahu water
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Families sue U.S. over jet fuel leaks that poisoned Oahu water
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Four families filed the first federal lawsuit against the U.S. Navy over jet fuel leaks that contaminated drinking water on Oahu, Hawaii, last year. They accused the Navy of dismissing health concerns after they got sick
Bed Bath & Beyond announces store closures and and layoffs
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Bed Bath & Beyond announces store closures and and layoffs
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- In an attempt to revive its struggling business, Bed Bath & Beyond on Wednesday announced layoffs, store closures and a shake-up of the brands it sells.
Bomb threat a false alarm at Boston Children's Hospital
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Bomb threat a false alarm at Boston Children's Hospital
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A bomb threat phoned in to Boston Children's Hospital Tuesday night, turned out to be a false alarm police confirmed.
Federal judge: Wisconsin disabled voters can get others to help deliver ballots
U.S. News // 30 minutes ago
Federal judge: Wisconsin disabled voters can get others to help deliver ballots
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Wisconsin ruled Wednesday that Wisconsin voters with disabilities have the right to get the help of others to either mail ballots or deliver them to a clerk.
Snapchat to lay off 20 percent of its staff
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Snapchat to lay off 20 percent of its staff
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Snapchat plans to lay off approximately 20% of its more than 6,400 global employees, the company announced Wednesday.
California bill requires social media companies to consider mental health of minors
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
California bill requires social media companies to consider mental health of minors
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- California lawmakers have passed a bill requiring social media companies to take into consideration the mental health of minors who use their platforms.
FDA authorizes new COVID-19 booster vaccines geared to fight Omicron variants
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FDA authorizes new COVID-19 booster vaccines geared to fight Omicron variants
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, federal regulators on Wednesday authorized two reformulated vaccines that is designed to guard against Omicron coronavirus strains.
U.S. Army grounds fleet of 400 Chinook helicopters after engine fires
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Army grounds fleet of 400 Chinook helicopters after engine fires
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army has grounded its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters after it was discovered that fuel leaks had been responsible for a small number of engine fires on the utility chopper.
Pandemic drives U.S. life expectancy down nearly a year in 2021
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pandemic drives U.S. life expectancy down nearly a year in 2021
Life expectancy in the United States dropped for the second straight year, government health officials reported Wednesday.
Biden unveils new efforts aimed at fixing teacher shortages, increasing pay
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden unveils new efforts aimed at fixing teacher shortages, increasing pay
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration announced multiple efforts on Wednesday that are intended to address a national shortage of school teachers, including a move to increase pay.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Solomon Islands blocks all naval visits after U.S., British ships denied entry
Solomon Islands blocks all naval visits after U.S., British ships denied entry
U.S. Marshals arrest former Marine in El Salvador after years on the run
U.S. Marshals arrest former Marine in El Salvador after years on the run
Pakistan satellite images show huge inland lake created by record deadly floods
Pakistan satellite images show huge inland lake created by record deadly floods
Iranian ship tried to capture unmanned drone, Navy says
Iranian ship tried to capture unmanned drone, Navy says
Justice Dept.: Evidence of 'obstructive conduct' merited FBI Mar-a-Lago search
Justice Dept.: Evidence of 'obstructive conduct' merited FBI Mar-a-Lago search
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement