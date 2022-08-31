Former southern political journalist, UPI reporter and bureau chief Bessie Ford dies at 80

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Former Mississippi and Alabama UPI wire service reporter and bureau chief Bessie Louise Ford has died following a short illness. She was 80.

Ford worked for United Press International from 1963 to 1985 when she began writing and editing the influential and widely read and sometimes-gossipy independent political newsletter, "Inside Alabama Politics."

Ford was a reporter for UPI in Jackson, Miss., from 1963 to 1968 and then bureau manager in Montgomery, Ala., from 1969 to 1985 -- the only female to hold that position. She worked for UPI briefly in its Memphis bureau before going to Montgomery.

While in Montgomery, she often wrote about then-Gov. George Wallace -- reporting about his ongoing political career, as well as his personal life and his assassination attempt in 1972 while he was running for president.

"The shooting in a Laurel, Md., shopping center parking lot on May 15, 1972, marked a tragic turning point in the life of the once-active Wallace, now confined to a wheelchair," Ford wrote in a story for UPI in 1984. "Wallace, a shell of the fiery politician who ran for president four times, talked with his eyes closed during much of the interview, using his right hand to slightly prop up his right hip in the wheelchair."

The shooting left Wallace paralyzed from the waist down until his death in 1998.

"I worked for her at UPI in Montgomery from 1977 to 1982, and she taught me how to polish my reporting skills for my next UPI stop in Austin," said retired UPI and newspaper journalist Bob Lowry.

"She had sources within the state government that most members of the Capitol press corps would have given their right arm to have," Clay Redden, a former UPI bureau manager and reporter for the Decatur (Ala.) Daily, added.

Ford was valedictorian of East Tallahatchie High School in Charleston, Miss., in 1959 and majored in journalism at the University of Mississippi in Oxford. She was editor and sole writer of IAP, as it was known.

"I think it fills a void and focuses on things the daily press doesn't focus on because of the nature of daily coverage," she said of IAP in an interview with the Anniston (Ala.) Star in the late 1980s.

"Bessie was a steadfast and independent woman, both in her personal and professional lives, and as an honest observer and reporter, she was a force in the political era of her times," her obituary said.

After her death on Aug. 26, Ford was interred with her parents in a graveside ceremony two days later in Charleston, a small town on the edge of the Mississippi Delta where she was born on Sept. 26, 1941. She was the only child of the late Robert and Nona Ford and had no surviving close relatives, according to her obituary.

A private person, Ford was of the Baptist faith.

"We were very blessed to have her in our lives for so many years," Traci Harris, a neighbor and friend of 17 years, said. "Life is going to be an adjustment without her."

This report was written by former UPI bureau chief and reporter Dana Beyerle, who lives in Huntsville, Ala. He worked briefly with Ford and knew her from her coverage of the capital, which Beyerle covered for 25 years

