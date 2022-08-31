Families sue U.S. over jet fuel leaks that poisoned Oahu water

Four families file first lawsuit against the U.S. Navy for jet fuel leaks last year from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility in Oahu, Hawaii, that contaminated drinking water. Photo courtesy of the Hawaii Department of Health.

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Four families have filed the first federal lawsuit against the U.S. Navy over jet fuel leaks that contaminated Pearl Harbor water on Oahu, Hawaii, last year that forced thousands to evacuate their homes. The families filed the lawsuit Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii, accusing the Navy of releasing 19,377 gallons of jet fuel and other contaminants from the Red Hill Bulk fuel storage facility into their drinking water in 2021.

"Throughout 2021, as more than 93,000 military service members, their family members and civilians relied on the government for safe water on the island of Oahu, the Navy harbored toxic secrets," according to a statement from law firms Just Well Law and Hosoda Law Group, which are representing the families.

"As the Feindt, Freeman, Simic and Wyatt families and too many others like them would discover, the water they drank and bathed in was dangerously contaminated," the statement said. "And government officials knew all along."

In March, the Pentagon de-fueled and permanently closed the 250 million-gallon fuel storage facility. The Navy reported last month the two fuel spills on May 6, 2021, and Nov. 20, 2021 were the result of human error.

"The November spill, which was the source of the contamination that reached the Red Hill well, was the result of human error exacerbated by poor Red Hill support system design and implementation," the Navy report said.

According to Wednesday's lawsuit, the families reported gastrointestinal disorders, neurological issues, burns, rashes, lesions, thyroid abnormalities, migraines and other maladies.

The families were evacuated from their contaminated homes, but were forced to move back, only to get sick again, according to the complaint.

"As these families became sicker from the water, the government compounded the families' suffering. First, Navy leadership denied and dismissed their concerns.

Then, the Navy denied the families even the most basic standard of care when they turned to military medical providers for help," the lawsuit alleges.

"Military facilities recorded symptoms but failed to run standard labs to check liver function, kidney function and complete blood count."

The plaintiffs are suing the government for negligence, medical negligence, failure to treat and emotional distress. They have all moved away from their homes and live elsewhere.