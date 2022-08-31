Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 31, 2022 / 4:13 PM

Cleveland Federal Reserve chief predicts interest rates above 4% next year

By Simon Druker
Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland Chair Loretta Mester said Wednesday, she believes the U.S. benchmark interest rate will continue rising into early 2023 and could climb above 4%. Photo by Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland
Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland Chair Loretta Mester said Wednesday, she believes the U.S. benchmark interest rate will continue rising into early 2023 and could climb above 4%. Photo by Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland said Wednesday she thinks the U.S. benchmark interest rate will continue rising into early 2023 and could climb above 4%.

Loretta Mester, who is also an adjunct professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania, said she sees the interest rate rising considerably before the Fed is able to declare inflation under control.

Advertisement

Mester made the comments Wednesday during a speech in Dayton, Ohio.

"My current view is that it will be necessary to move the fed funds rate up to somewhat above 4% by early next year and hold it there," Mester said.

RELATED Dow drops 308 points as markets fall for third straight session

"I do not anticipate the Fed cutting the fed funds rate target next year."

Mester said she expects inflation to fall to a range of between 5% and 6% this year, before eventually inching closer to the Fed's target of 2% in future years.

The current benchmark sits between 2.25% and 2.5%. The rate sets what banks charge one another for overnight borrowing.

RELATED U.S. private sector job growth slows for second straight month

Mester is a voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, which next meets Sept. 20-21.

Advertisement

"At this point we're gonna be looking at some more data before that meeting, but I do think that it's premature to even think that inflation has peaked," Mester told Yahoo Finance, following her appearance in Dayton.

"The July inflation report had some positives, it was welcome news, but it was based on, you know, basically a downturn in energy prices and we know they're volatile. So again, there's a lot of inflation out there still, and I think we're gonna have to move interest rates up and continue to do that until we get compelling evidence and inflation is moving back down."

RELATED Inflation rose to record mark in August across 19 nations that use the euro

The Fed has ordered two consecutive 0.75-point interest rate hikes amid increasing pressure to control high-running inflation that's making essential items more expensive for Americans.

Latest Headlines

Sam's Club raises membership rates effective Oct. 17
U.S. News // 18 minutes ago
Sam's Club raises membership rates effective Oct. 17
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Sam's Club said Wednesday it will raise it's membership fees to $50 for a basic membership and $110 for Plus membership starting Oct. 17, up from $45 and $100 respectively.
Florida Rep. Charlie Crist resigns from Congress amid race for governor
U.S. News // 26 minutes ago
Florida Rep. Charlie Crist resigns from Congress amid race for governor
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Florida Rep. Charlie Crist announced that he was resigning from Congress Wednesday, as his campaign for Florida governor enters the final few months.
Federal, state emergencies declared over water crisis in Jackson, Miss.
U.S. News // 47 minutes ago
Federal, state emergencies declared over water crisis in Jackson, Miss.
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Mississippi is in a state of emergency declared by both President Joe Biden and Gov. Tate Reeves due to the water crisis in the state capitol of Jackson. Mississippi is struggling to deliver emergency water.
Families sue U.S. over jet fuel leaks that poisoned Oahu water
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Families sue U.S. over jet fuel leaks that poisoned Oahu water
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Four families filed the first federal lawsuit against the U.S. Navy over jet fuel leaks that contaminated drinking water on Oahu, Hawaii, last year. They accused the Navy of dismissing health concerns after they got sick
Bed Bath & Beyond announces some 150 store closures, layoffs
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bed Bath & Beyond announces some 150 store closures, layoffs
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- In an attempt to revive its struggling business, Bed Bath & Beyond on Wednesday announced layoffs, store closures and a shake-up of the brands it sells.
Bomb threat a false alarm at Boston Children's Hospital
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bomb threat a false alarm at Boston Children's Hospital
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A bomb threat phoned in to Boston Children's Hospital Tuesday night, turned out to be a false alarm police confirmed.
Federal judge: Wisconsin disabled voters can get others to help deliver ballots
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal judge: Wisconsin disabled voters can get others to help deliver ballots
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Wisconsin ruled Wednesday that Wisconsin voters with disabilities have the right to get the help of others to either mail ballots or deliver them to a clerk.
U.S. private sector job growth slows for second straight month
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. private sector job growth slows for second straight month
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- U.S. job growth in the private sector slowed for a second straight month adding 132,000 jobs in August. That is down from 268,000 new jobs in July and 480,000 in June, according to ADP's National Employment Report.
Snapchat to lay off 20 percent of its staff
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Snapchat to lay off 20 percent of its staff
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Snapchat plans to lay off approximately 20% of its more than 6,400 global employees, the company announced Wednesday.
California bill requires social media companies to consider mental health of minors
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
California bill requires social media companies to consider mental health of minors
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- California lawmakers have passed a bill requiring social media companies to take into consideration the mental health of minors who use their platforms.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Solomon Islands blocks all naval visits after U.S., British ships denied entry
Solomon Islands blocks all naval visits after U.S., British ships denied entry
Pakistan satellite images show huge inland lake created by record deadly floods
Pakistan satellite images show huge inland lake created by record deadly floods
U.S. Marshals arrest former Marine in El Salvador after years on the run
U.S. Marshals arrest former Marine in El Salvador after years on the run
Biden unveils new efforts aimed at fixing teacher shortages, increasing pay
Biden unveils new efforts aimed at fixing teacher shortages, increasing pay
Justice Dept.: Evidence of 'obstructive conduct' merited FBI Mar-a-Lago search
Justice Dept.: Evidence of 'obstructive conduct' merited FBI Mar-a-Lago search
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement