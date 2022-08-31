Cleveland Federal Reserve chief predicts interest rates above 4% next year

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland Chair Loretta Mester said Wednesday, she believes the U.S. benchmark interest rate will continue rising into early 2023 and could climb above 4%. Photo by Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland said Wednesday she thinks the U.S. benchmark interest rate will continue rising into early 2023 and could climb above 4%. Loretta Mester, who is also an adjunct professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania, said she sees the interest rate rising considerably before the Fed is able to declare inflation under control.

Mester made the comments Wednesday during a speech in Dayton, Ohio.

"My current view is that it will be necessary to move the fed funds rate up to somewhat above 4% by early next year and hold it there," Mester said.

"I do not anticipate the Fed cutting the fed funds rate target next year."

Mester said she expects inflation to fall to a range of between 5% and 6% this year, before eventually inching closer to the Fed's target of 2% in future years.

The current benchmark sits between 2.25% and 2.5%. The rate sets what banks charge one another for overnight borrowing.

Mester is a voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, which next meets Sept. 20-21.

"At this point we're gonna be looking at some more data before that meeting, but I do think that it's premature to even think that inflation has peaked," Mester told Yahoo Finance, following her appearance in Dayton.

"The July inflation report had some positives, it was welcome news, but it was based on, you know, basically a downturn in energy prices and we know they're volatile. So again, there's a lot of inflation out there still, and I think we're gonna have to move interest rates up and continue to do that until we get compelling evidence and inflation is moving back down."

The Fed has ordered two consecutive 0.75-point interest rate hikes amid increasing pressure to control high-running inflation that's making essential items more expensive for Americans.