Aug. 31, 2022 / 12:35 PM

FDA authorizes new COVID-19 booster vaccines geared to fight Omicron variants

By Simon Druker
A nurse holds vials of the COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and partner BioNTech (right) and Moderna. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/75852736c247e6cb6c4b8171b5da30e6/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, federal regulators on Wednesday authorized two reformulated vaccines that is designed to guard against Omicron coronavirus strains.

The Food and Drug Administration said that it gave emergency use authorization to both updated vaccines, which are booster doses to be given to people already vaccinated against the virus.

Pfizer and Moderna both had updated booster shots authorized by the FDA on Wednesday. Pfizer's is approved for people over 12 and Moderna's covers people over 18.

The updated versions of both vaccines specifically target the contagious BA.5 Omicron subvariant, which has been responsible for most COVID-19 infections in the United States.

"The FDA has been planning for the possibility that the composition of the COVID-19 vaccines would need to be modified to address circulating variants," Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.

Those who are fully vaccinated and have had one or two boosters are eligible to receive the booster. They must have received their most recent shot, however, at least two months ago.

The highly-contagious BA.4 and BA.5 lineages of the Omicron variant are causing most cases and the FDA expects them to circulate this fall and winter.

"We are confident in the evidence supporting these authorizations," Marks added. "The public can be assured that a great deal of care has been taken by the FDA to ensure that these bivalent COVID-19 vaccines meet our rigorous safety [standards]."

The FDA's advisory committee on immunization practices still must sign off on the updated boosters. It is scheduled to meet and vote on Thursday. After that, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky could finalize the new shots as soon as Thursday. If approved, the new boosters are expected to be available sometime next week.

