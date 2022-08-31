Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 31, 2022 / 2:14 PM

Bomb threat a false alarm at Boston Children's Hospital

By Simon Druker
A bomb threat phoned in to Boston Children’s Hospital Tuesday night closed a main street for two hours, but turned out to be a false alarm, police confirmed. Photo by Joseph Barillari/Wikimedia Commons
A bomb threat phoned in to Boston Children’s Hospital Tuesday night closed a main street for two hours, but turned out to be a false alarm, police confirmed. Photo by Joseph Barillari/Wikimedia Commons

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A bomb threat phoned in to Boston Children's Hospital Tuesday night, turned out to be a false alarm police confirmed.

The Boston Police Department's bomb squad was sent in but did not locate any suspicious packages or devices.

Advertisement

The hospital has come under fire recently from right-wing groups for providing gender-affirming care to trans youth. Earlier this month, it sent a letter to all employees telling them how to respond to harassment or threats.

Tuesday's threat was first reported around 8 p.m. EDT, after which several police vehicles closed off a section of street in front of the hospital in the city's Longwood Medical and Academic Area.

RELATED Canadian philanthropist donates $173M in Australia to fight next pandemic

The street reopened about two hours later.

"Last night, the hospital was the target of an anonymous bomb threat. We moved swiftly to protect our patients and employees, and we are working with law enforcement and outside experts as they closely investigate the situation," the hospital said in a statement Wednesday morning.

"We are relieved no bomb was found and that employees and patients are safe. We remain vigilant in our efforts to battle the spread of false information about the hospital and our caregivers.

Advertisement

"We are committed to ensuring the hospital is a safe and secure place for all who work here and come here. We will provide additional information as we are able."

The hospital offers gender-affirmation surgery to patients 18 and over if they meet certain requirements.

RELATED Dutch soldier shot outside Indianapolis hotel dies

In June, the FBI announced the hospital had been the target of a thwarted cyberattack the previous summer by Iranian government-backed hackers.

Read More

World may be entering phase of dangerous coexistence

Latest Headlines

Families sue U.S. over jet fuel leaks that poisoned Oahu water
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Families sue U.S. over jet fuel leaks that poisoned Oahu water
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Four families filed the first federal lawsuit against the U.S. Navy over jet fuel leaks that contaminated drinking water on Oahu, Hawaii, last year. They accused the Navy of dismissing health concerns after they got sick
Bed Bath & Beyond announces store closures and and layoffs
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Bed Bath & Beyond announces store closures and and layoffs
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- In an attempt to revive its struggling business, Bed Bath & Beyond on Wednesday announced layoffs, store closures and a shake-up of the brands it sells.
Federal judge: Wisconsin disabled voters can get others to help deliver ballots
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Federal judge: Wisconsin disabled voters can get others to help deliver ballots
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Wisconsin ruled Wednesday that Wisconsin voters with disabilities have the right to get the help of others to either mail ballots or deliver them to a clerk.
U.S. private sector job growth slows for second straight month
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. private sector job growth slows for second straight month
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- U.S. job growth in the private sector slowed for a second straight month adding 132,000 jobs in August. That is down from 268,000 new jobs in July and 480,000 in June, according to ADP's National Employment Report.
Snapchat to lay off 20 percent of its staff
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Snapchat to lay off 20 percent of its staff
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Snapchat plans to lay off approximately 20% of its more than 6,400 global employees, the company announced Wednesday.
California bill requires social media companies to consider mental health of minors
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
California bill requires social media companies to consider mental health of minors
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- California lawmakers have passed a bill requiring social media companies to take into consideration the mental health of minors who use their platforms.
FDA authorizes new COVID-19 booster vaccines geared to fight Omicron variants
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FDA authorizes new COVID-19 booster vaccines geared to fight Omicron variants
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, federal regulators on Wednesday authorized two reformulated vaccines that is designed to guard against Omicron coronavirus strains.
U.S. Army grounds fleet of 400 Chinook helicopters after engine fires
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Army grounds fleet of 400 Chinook helicopters after engine fires
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army has grounded its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters after it was discovered that fuel leaks had been responsible for a small number of engine fires on the utility chopper.
Pandemic drives U.S. life expectancy down nearly a year in 2021
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pandemic drives U.S. life expectancy down nearly a year in 2021
Life expectancy in the United States dropped for the second straight year, government health officials reported Wednesday.
Biden unveils new efforts aimed at fixing teacher shortages, increasing pay
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden unveils new efforts aimed at fixing teacher shortages, increasing pay
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration announced multiple efforts on Wednesday that are intended to address a national shortage of school teachers, including a move to increase pay.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Solomon Islands blocks all naval visits after U.S., British ships denied entry
Solomon Islands blocks all naval visits after U.S., British ships denied entry
U.S. Marshals arrest former Marine in El Salvador after years on the run
U.S. Marshals arrest former Marine in El Salvador after years on the run
Pakistan satellite images show huge inland lake created by record deadly floods
Pakistan satellite images show huge inland lake created by record deadly floods
Iranian ship tried to capture unmanned drone, Navy says
Iranian ship tried to capture unmanned drone, Navy says
Justice Dept.: Evidence of 'obstructive conduct' merited FBI Mar-a-Lago search
Justice Dept.: Evidence of 'obstructive conduct' merited FBI Mar-a-Lago search
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement