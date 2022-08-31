Bomb threat a false alarm at Boston Children's Hospital

A bomb threat phoned in to Boston Children’s Hospital Tuesday night closed a main street for two hours, but turned out to be a false alarm, police confirmed. Photo by Joseph Barillari/Wikimedia Commons

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A bomb threat phoned in to Boston Children's Hospital Tuesday night, turned out to be a false alarm police confirmed. The Boston Police Department's bomb squad was sent in but did not locate any suspicious packages or devices. Advertisement

The hospital has come under fire recently from right-wing groups for providing gender-affirming care to trans youth. Earlier this month, it sent a letter to all employees telling them how to respond to harassment or threats.

Tuesday's threat was first reported around 8 p.m. EDT, after which several police vehicles closed off a section of street in front of the hospital in the city's Longwood Medical and Academic Area.

The street reopened about two hours later.

"Last night, the hospital was the target of an anonymous bomb threat. We moved swiftly to protect our patients and employees, and we are working with law enforcement and outside experts as they closely investigate the situation," the hospital said in a statement Wednesday morning.

"We are relieved no bomb was found and that employees and patients are safe. We remain vigilant in our efforts to battle the spread of false information about the hospital and our caregivers.

"We are committed to ensuring the hospital is a safe and secure place for all who work here and come here. We will provide additional information as we are able."

The hospital offers gender-affirmation surgery to patients 18 and over if they meet certain requirements.

In June, the FBI announced the hospital had been the target of a thwarted cyberattack the previous summer by Iranian government-backed hackers.

