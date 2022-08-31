U.S. Army grounds fleet of 400 Chinook helicopters after engine fires

The builder of the Chinook engines, Honeywell International, is blaming the problem on faulty O-rings that were outsourced to a third-party contractor. File Photo by Spc. Glenn M. Anderson/ USAREUR Public Affairs

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army has grounded its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters after it was discovered that fuel leaks had been responsible for a small number of engine fires on the utility chopper. The Army says it's fixing the issue, but has not provided a clear timeline for the repairs. Military officials also didn't say when the helicopters could return to duty. Advertisement

Officials said the problem was found on about 70 Chinooks, but the Army is grounding its entire fleet of 400 Chinooks as a precaution.

It was not immediately clear if any of the choppers were involved in any critical operations at the time of the grounding, but according to a July bulletin on mishaps from the Army's Combat Readiness Center, an engine fire recently forced at least one Chinook to make an emergency landing.

"The Army has identified the root cause of fuel leaks that caused a small number of engine fires among an isolated number of H-47 helicopters, and is implementing corrective measures to resolve the issues," Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith said in a statement to Army Times.

"The safety of our Soldiers is the Army's top priority, and we will ensure our aircraft remain safe and airworthy."

The builder of the Chinook engines, Honeywell International, is blaming the problem on faulty O-rings that were outsourced to a third-party contractor.

"In full coordination with the U.S. Army, Honeywell helped discover that O-rings not meeting Honeywell design specifications had been installed in some T55 engines during routine and scheduled maintenance at an Army Depot," the Army said according to the Times.

The CH-47 Chinook has been in service with the Army since 1962 and is one of the heaviest helicopters in the world. Built by Boeing, they feature tandem propellers in the front and rear and were widely used to withdraw U.S. troops during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Chinook is the only heavy-lift helicopter used by the Army in combat and noncombat operations around the world. The only other militaries that fly the Chinook are Japan's and India's.