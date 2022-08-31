Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 31, 2022 / 11:37 AM

U.S. Army grounds fleet of 400 Chinook helicopters after engine fires

By A.L. Lee
The builder of the Chinook engines, Honeywell International, is blaming the problem on faulty O-rings that were outsourced to a third-party contractor. File Photo by Spc. Glenn M. Anderson/ USAREUR Public Affairs
The builder of the Chinook engines, Honeywell International, is blaming the problem on faulty O-rings that were outsourced to a third-party contractor. File Photo by Spc. Glenn M. Anderson/ USAREUR Public Affairs

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army has grounded its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters after it was discovered that fuel leaks had been responsible for a small number of engine fires on the utility chopper.

The Army says it's fixing the issue, but has not provided a clear timeline for the repairs. Military officials also didn't say when the helicopters could return to duty.

Advertisement

Officials said the problem was found on about 70 Chinooks, but the Army is grounding its entire fleet of 400 Chinooks as a precaution.

It was not immediately clear if any of the choppers were involved in any critical operations at the time of the grounding, but according to a July bulletin on mishaps from the Army's Combat Readiness Center, an engine fire recently forced at least one Chinook to make an emergency landing.

RELATED Solomon Islands blocks all naval visits after U.S., British ships denied entry

"The Army has identified the root cause of fuel leaks that caused a small number of engine fires among an isolated number of H-47 helicopters, and is implementing corrective measures to resolve the issues," Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith said in a statement to Army Times.

"The safety of our Soldiers is the Army's top priority, and we will ensure our aircraft remain safe and airworthy."

Advertisement

The CH-47 Chinook has been in service with the U.S. Army since 1962 and is one of the heaviest helicopters in the world. File Photo by Efren Lopez/U.S. Air Force/UPI

The builder of the Chinook engines, Honeywell International, is blaming the problem on faulty O-rings that were outsourced to a third-party contractor.

RELATED Russia to host war games with China as West joins in Exercise Pitch Black

"In full coordination with the U.S. Army, Honeywell helped discover that O-rings not meeting Honeywell design specifications had been installed in some T55 engines during routine and scheduled maintenance at an Army Depot," the Army said according to the Times.

The CH-47 Chinook has been in service with the Army since 1962 and is one of the heaviest helicopters in the world. Built by Boeing, they feature tandem propellers in the front and rear and were widely used to withdraw U.S. troops during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The Chinook is the only heavy-lift helicopter used by the Army in combat and noncombat operations around the world. The only other militaries that fly the Chinook are Japan's and India's.

RELATED U.S. Navy sends warships through Taiwan Strait, putting China on 'high alert'

Latest Headlines

Pandemic drives U.S. life expectancy down nearly a year in 2021
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Pandemic drives U.S. life expectancy down nearly a year in 2021
Life expectancy in the United States dropped for the second straight year, government health officials reported Wednesday.
Biden unveils new efforts aimed at fixing teacher shortages, increasing pay
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden unveils new efforts aimed at fixing teacher shortages, increasing pay
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration announced multiple efforts on Wednesday that are intended to address a national shortage of school teachers, including a move to increase pay.
Former southern political journalist, UPI reporter and bureau chief Bessie Ford dies at 80
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former southern political journalist, UPI reporter and bureau chief Bessie Ford dies at 80
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Former Mississippi and Alabama UPI wire service reporter and bureau chief Bessie Louise Ford has died following a short illness. She was 80.
Atlantic tropical system may snap historic stretch with no named storms
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Atlantic tropical system may snap historic stretch with no named storms
A budding tropical system over the central Atlantic, dubbed Invest 91L, is likely to become a tropical depression or storm over the next several days, potentially ending a historic run with no named storms in the basin.
Justice Dept.: Evidence of 'obstructive conduct' merited FBI Mar-a-Lago search
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Justice Dept.: Evidence of 'obstructive conduct' merited FBI Mar-a-Lago search
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said it requested a search warrant for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence to retrieve classified documents it had sought for months, but were unable to obtain.
U.S.: Russia planning to hold 'sham' referenda to annex Ukrainian land
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S.: Russia planning to hold 'sham' referenda to annex Ukrainian land
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department said the Kremlin is preparing to hold "sham" referenda to annex Russia-controlled areas of Ukraine.
Health officials investigate first U.S. death of person with monkeypox
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Health officials investigate first U.S. death of person with monkeypox
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Health officials in Texas on Tuesday said they are investigating the death of a person who was diagnosed with monkeypox.
Police: Safeway shooter purchased firearms legally
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Police: Safeway shooter purchased firearms legally
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A gunman armed with an AR-15-style rifle and a shotgun who killed two people at an Oregon Safeway before turning one of the weapons on himself bought his firearms legally, authorities said Tuesday.
NASA reschedules Artemis 1 launch to Saturday
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
NASA reschedules Artemis 1 launch to Saturday
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- NASA announced it has rescheduled its Artemis 1 launch to Saturday after the historic mission to the moon was grounded Monday due to an engine problem.
Pastor of Texas church placed on leave after messages with woman 'crossed a line'
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Pastor of Texas church placed on leave after messages with woman 'crossed a line'
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Matt Chandler, pastor at The Village Church in Texas, was placed on a leave of absence after elders said his Instagram messages with a woman who was not his wife -- although not romantic nor sexual -- "crossed a line."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. Marshals arrest former Marine in El Salvador after years on the run
U.S. Marshals arrest former Marine in El Salvador after years on the run
Solomon Islands blocks all naval visits after U.S., British ships denied entry
Solomon Islands blocks all naval visits after U.S., British ships denied entry
Iranian ship tried to capture unmanned drone, Navy says
Iranian ship tried to capture unmanned drone, Navy says
Man who posed as NFL superstar QB Tom Brady gets 3 years for fraud
Man who posed as NFL superstar QB Tom Brady gets 3 years for fraud
Largest U.S. solar panel maker to spend up to $1 billion on new factory in Southeast
Largest U.S. solar panel maker to spend up to $1 billion on new factory in Southeast
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement