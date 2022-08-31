Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 31, 2022 / 4:32 PM

Florida sues FDA over Canadian drug importation program

By Matt Bernardini
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has sued the FDA over a delay in the state's plan to import drugs from Canada. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9e58f39d5d8581236302ab6d40262440/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has sued the FDA over a delay in the state's plan to import drugs from Canada. Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that his state is suing the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, arguing that the agency has hampered Florida's attempt to import cheaper prescription drugs from Canada.

The complaint alleges that for two years, the FDA has held up Florida's application to import medicines that would treat diabetes, Hepatitis C, HIV and other illnesses, Politico reported.

Advertisement

"It's hard to even meet with people at the FDA, very dismissive, very arrogant with how they have gone about this stuff," DeSantis said at a press conference in Lakeland, Fla. "But our view is we need to keep pressing forward. After 630 days, we still sit here waiting for an answer and so it's our view we have waited long enough. Today we are taking action."

The law, which Florida's legislature implemented in 2019, could save up to $150 million a year, mostly for the Medicaid program.

RELATED Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends 4 elected school board members after Parkland report

In July 2021 President Joe Biden signed an executive order that would authorize drug imports, but Florida's plan to do so has still not received authorization.

Advertisement

"This has been a frustrating process from the macro to the micro," Simone Marstiller, secretary of Florida's Agency for Healthcare Administration, said at the Lakeland press conference. "My team and I have had so many meetings with the FDA it's not even funny. But all we have gotten is word salad, bureaucracy, stonewalling, stiff arming, and stall tactics."

Importing drugs from Canada is cheaper because Canada has a panel that negotiates drug prices, according to Business Insider.

RELATED Florida's elections crime unit charges 20 for voting illegally

On average, a person in the United States spends $1,310 per person on prescription drugs, while in Canada a person spends $868 per year.

Latest Headlines

Former Trump lawyer invokes Fifth Amendment at Georgia grand jury
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
Former Trump lawyer invokes Fifth Amendment at Georgia grand jury
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A lawyer who worked for former President Donald Trump took the stand in Georgia on Wednesday, invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination on multiple instances.
Dow drops 280 points as markets end August on four-day skid
U.S. News // 42 minutes ago
Dow drops 280 points as markets end August on four-day skid
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 280 points Wednesday as markets closed August with four straight losing sessions.
California braces for dangerous heat wave, possible blackouts
U.S. News // 43 minutes ago
California braces for dangerous heat wave, possible blackouts
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- California is bracing for the worst heat wave of the year, as experts warn record temperatures reaching as high as 115 degrees over the next six days could lead to rolling blackouts.
Cleveland Federal Reserve chief predicts interest rates above 4% next year
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Cleveland Federal Reserve chief predicts interest rates above 4% next year
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland said Wednesday she thinks the U.S. benchmark interest rate will continue rising into early 2023 and could climb above 4%.
Sam's Club raises membership rates effective Oct. 17
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sam's Club raises membership rates effective Oct. 17
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Sam's Club said Wednesday it will raise its membership fees to $50 for a basic membership and $110 for Plus membership starting Oct. 17, up from $45 and $100 respectively.
Florida Rep. Charlie Crist resigns from Congress amid race for governor
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Florida Rep. Charlie Crist resigns from Congress amid race for governor
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Florida Rep. Charlie Crist announced that he was resigning from Congress Wednesday, as his campaign for Florida governor enters the final few months.
Federal, state emergencies declared over water crisis in Jackson, Miss.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal, state emergencies declared over water crisis in Jackson, Miss.
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Mississippi is in a state of emergency declared by both President Joe Biden and Gov. Tate Reeves due to the water crisis in the state capitol of Jackson. Mississippi is struggling to deliver emergency water.
Families sue U.S. over jet fuel leaks that poisoned Oahu water
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Families sue U.S. over jet fuel leaks that poisoned Oahu water
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Four families filed the first federal lawsuit against the U.S. Navy over jet fuel leaks that contaminated drinking water on Oahu, Hawaii, last year. They accused the Navy of dismissing health concerns after they got sick
Bed Bath & Beyond announces some 150 store closures, layoffs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Bed Bath & Beyond announces some 150 store closures, layoffs
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- In an attempt to revive its struggling business, Bed Bath & Beyond on Wednesday announced layoffs, store closures and a shake-up of the brands it sells.
Bomb threat a false alarm at Boston Children's Hospital
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Bomb threat a false alarm at Boston Children's Hospital
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A bomb threat phoned in to Boston Children's Hospital Tuesday night, turned out to be a false alarm police confirmed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Solomon Islands blocks all naval visits after U.S., British ships denied entry
Solomon Islands blocks all naval visits after U.S., British ships denied entry
Biden unveils new efforts aimed at fixing teacher shortages, increasing pay
Biden unveils new efforts aimed at fixing teacher shortages, increasing pay
Pakistan satellite images show huge inland lake created by record deadly floods
Pakistan satellite images show huge inland lake created by record deadly floods
Bed Bath & Beyond announces some 150 store closures, layoffs
Bed Bath & Beyond announces some 150 store closures, layoffs
U.S.: Russia planning to hold 'sham' referenda to annex Ukrainian land
U.S.: Russia planning to hold 'sham' referenda to annex Ukrainian land
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement