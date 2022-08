Charlie Crist, Jr., announced his resignation from Congress on Wednesday, just a few months before he faces Ron DeSantis in Florida's gubernatorial election. File photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Florida Rep. Charlie Crist announced that he was resigning from Congress Wednesday, as his campaign for Florida governor enters the final few months. Crist said in a statement that his office would continue to provide casework and constituent services until a new representative is sworn in in January. Advertisement

"When I first took office nearly six years ago, I vowed to defend our Veterans, bring jobs to Florida, fight climate change, and put people over politics," Crist said. "As I close out my time in Congress, I could not be prouder of the work we've done to uphold those promises."

Crist's departure narrows the Democratic majority in the House to 219 to 211, with five seats vacant.

While his statement did not mention the reason for resigning, Crist faces Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida's November gubernatorial election.

Last week, Crist won the state's Democratic primary with nearly 60% of the vote.

Crist previously served as Florida governor from 2007-2011 as a Republican.