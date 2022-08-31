Trending
U.S. News
Aug. 31, 2022

Bed Bath & Beyond announces store closures and and layoffs

By Matt Bernardini

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- In an attempt to revive its struggling business, Bed Bath & Beyond on Wednesday announced layoffs, store closures and a shake-up of the brands it sells.

On a call with investors, the retailer said that it would close 150 of its stores, lay off approximately 20% of its workforce, and get rid of several of its in-house home goods' brands. The company also said that it had secured more than $500 million in financing.

"There is still an incredible degree of love for Bed Bath & Beyond," Mara Sirhal, the newly named brand president of Bed Bath & Beyond, said in a statement. "We must get back to our rightful place as the home category destination, and our goal is to achieve this by leading with the product and brands our customers want."

Bed Bath & Beyond's stock dropped more than 20% Wednesday morning, as it added that sales at stores open for at least one year plunged 26% during its latest quarter.

RELATED Snapchat to lay off 20 percent of its staff

Previously the stock had been on a wild ride, with meme investors pushing share up more than 250% in the last month. However, two weeks ago, a key investor dumped nearly his entire stake in the company, and reports surfaced that some of Bed Bath & Beyond's suppliers had halted shipments due to unpaid bills.

As part of the push to reshape its image, the company plans to feature national brands more prominently, rather than its in-house brands. Studio 3B, Haven and Wild Sage will be discontinued.

Wednesday's news comes on the heels of an announcement by Snapchat that it would also lay off 20% of its staff.

RELATED Bed Bath and Beyond to close 63 stores by year's end

As of late May, the company had 955 stores. That includes 769 namesake stores, 135 Buybuy Baby stores and 51 stores under its Harmon or Face Values brands.

Latest Headlines

Bomb threat a false alarm at Boston Children's Hospital
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Bomb threat a false alarm at Boston Children's Hospital
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A bomb threat phoned in to Boston Children's Hospital Tuesday night, turned out to be a false alarm police confirmed.
Federal judge: Wisconsin disabled voters can get others to help deliver ballots
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Federal judge: Wisconsin disabled voters can get others to help deliver ballots
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Wisconsin ruled Wednesday that Wisconsin voters with disabilities have the right to get the help of others to either mail ballots or deliver them to a clerk.
U.S. private sector job growth slows for second straight month
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. private sector job growth slows for second straight month
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- U.S. job growth in the private sector slowed for a second straight month adding 132,000 jobs in August. That is down from 268,000 new jobs in July and 480,000 in June, according to ADP's National Employment Report.
Snapchat to lay off 20 percent of its staff
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Snapchat to lay off 20 percent of its staff
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Snapchat plans to lay off approximately 20% of its more than 6,400 global employees, the company announced Wednesday.
California bill requires social media companies to consider mental health of minors
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
California bill requires social media companies to consider mental health of minors
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- California lawmakers have passed a bill requiring social media companies to take into consideration the mental health of minors who use their platforms.
FDA authorizes new COVID-19 booster vaccines geared to fight Omicron variants
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
FDA authorizes new COVID-19 booster vaccines geared to fight Omicron variants
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, federal regulators on Wednesday authorized two reformulated vaccines that is designed to guard against Omicron coronavirus strains.
U.S. Army grounds fleet of 400 Chinook helicopters after engine fires
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Army grounds fleet of 400 Chinook helicopters after engine fires
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army has grounded its entire fleet of Chinook helicopters after it was discovered that fuel leaks had been responsible for a small number of engine fires on the utility chopper.
Pandemic drives U.S. life expectancy down nearly a year in 2021
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pandemic drives U.S. life expectancy down nearly a year in 2021
Life expectancy in the United States dropped for the second straight year, government health officials reported Wednesday.
Biden unveils new efforts aimed at fixing teacher shortages, increasing pay
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden unveils new efforts aimed at fixing teacher shortages, increasing pay
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration announced multiple efforts on Wednesday that are intended to address a national shortage of school teachers, including a move to increase pay.
Former southern political journalist, UPI reporter and bureau chief Bessie Ford dies at 80
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Former southern political journalist, UPI reporter and bureau chief Bessie Ford dies at 80
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Former Mississippi and Alabama UPI wire service reporter and bureau chief Bessie Louise Ford has died following a short illness. She was 80.
