U.S. News
Aug. 30, 2022 / 12:21 PM

Man who posed as NFL superstar QB Tom Brady gets 3 years for fraud

By Clyde Hughes
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is seen after Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on February 5, 2017. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 in the Super Bowl's first overtime game. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is seen after Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on February 5, 2017. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 in the Super Bowl's first overtime game. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A 25-year-old man who pretended to be NFL superstar Tom Brady and scammed his way into gifts and auctions has been sentenced to three years in federal prison.

Scott V. Spina Jr. of Roseland, N.J., ran the phony identity scam that allowed him to buy family versions of the New England Patriots' 2016 Super Bowl Championship ring, which he sold at auction for $337,000, prosecutors said.

Along with the 36 months in prison, U.S. District Judge David Carter ordered Spina to pay $63,000 in restitution.

Spina pleaded guilty in February to one count of mail fraud, three counts of wire fraud and another count of aggravated identity theft.

Prosecutors said that once Spina received the ring, he also received the information that allowed him to buy rings for family and friends that are slightly smaller than the player rings.

"Spina then called the Ring Company, fraudulently identified himself as [the former player], and started ordering three family and friend Super Bowl LI rings with the name 'Brady' engraved on each one, which he falsely represented were gifts for the baby of quarterback Tom Brady," prosecutors said in a statement.

"The rings were at no time authorized by Tom Brady. Defendant Spina intended to obtain the three rings by fraud and to sell them at a substantial profit."

Brady, a future Hall of Famer, spent most of his career in New England before opting to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Latest Headlines

Musk sends second termination letter to Twitter
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Musk sends second termination letter to Twitter
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Elon Musk sent a second letter to Twitter, seeking to terminate his $44 billion agreement to buy the social media platform, citing allegations made by whistleblower Peiter Zatko, former Twitter chief security officer.
Secret Service agent who was mentioned at explosive Jan. 6 committee hearing retires
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Secret Service agent who was mentioned at explosive Jan. 6 committee hearing retires
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato -- whose name came to light during one of the most surprising days of testimony this summer before the House Jan. 6 committee -- has left the agency.
17-year-old killed on Hollywood Walk of Fame in shooting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
17-year-old killed on Hollywood Walk of Fame in shooting
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Police are looking for suspects in a shooting on the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Monday that left a teenager dead.
FICO: Average credit scores remain steady at 716
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FICO: Average credit scores remain steady at 716
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Despite a small increase in missed credit card payments and increased debt load, the average FICO credit score for U.S. residents remained steady at 716, the credit analytics firm said Tuesday.
Largest U.S. solar panel maker to spend up to $1 billion on new factory in Southeast
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Largest U.S. solar panel maker to spend up to $1 billion on new factory in Southeast
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The nation's largest solar panel manufacturer announced on Tuesday that it will invest up to $1 billion in building a new factory, its fourth, to be located somewhere in the Southeast.
No running water in Jackson, Miss., after flooding damages treatment plant
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
No running water in Jackson, Miss., after flooding damages treatment plant
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Rain and flooding caused the main water treatment facility in Jackson, Miss., to fail Monday, leaving the state's largest city without safe running water and prompting Gov. Tate Reeves to declare a state of emergency.
Biden to make first of 2 visits to Pennsylvania this week, promote anti-crime efforts
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden to make first of 2 visits to Pennsylvania this week, promote anti-crime efforts
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is planning to visit the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday to promote his crime prevention agenda, just two days before he will give a nationally televised address in Philadelphia.
Pennsylvania governor calls for $2,000 checks for families hit by inflation
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Pennsylvania governor calls for $2,000 checks for families hit by inflation
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is calling on the Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would send $2,000 checks to residents hard hit by inflation.
One killed in Texas train derailment
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
One killed in Texas train derailment
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- One person was killed after a train derailed Monday night in Texas' Lower Valley, officials said.
Dutch soldier shot outside Indianapolis hotel dies
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Dutch soldier shot outside Indianapolis hotel dies
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- One of three Dutch soldiers who were shot out front of an Indianapolis hotel over the weekend has died, officials said, as police continue to search for a suspect.
