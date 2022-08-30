Man who posed as NFL superstar QB Tom Brady gets 3 years for fraud

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is seen after Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on February 5, 2017. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28 in the Super Bowl's first overtime game. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A 25-year-old man who pretended to be NFL superstar Tom Brady and scammed his way into gifts and auctions has been sentenced to three years in federal prison. Scott V. Spina Jr. of Roseland, N.J., ran the phony identity scam that allowed him to buy family versions of the New England Patriots' 2016 Super Bowl Championship ring, which he sold at auction for $337,000, prosecutors said. Advertisement

Along with the 36 months in prison, U.S. District Judge David Carter ordered Spina to pay $63,000 in restitution.

Spina pleaded guilty in February to one count of mail fraud, three counts of wire fraud and another count of aggravated identity theft.

Prosecutors said that once Spina received the ring, he also received the information that allowed him to buy rings for family and friends that are slightly smaller than the player rings.

"Spina then called the Ring Company, fraudulently identified himself as [the former player], and started ordering three family and friend Super Bowl LI rings with the name 'Brady' engraved on each one, which he falsely represented were gifts for the baby of quarterback Tom Brady," prosecutors said in a statement.

"The rings were at no time authorized by Tom Brady. Defendant Spina intended to obtain the three rings by fraud and to sell them at a substantial profit."

Brady, a future Hall of Famer, spent most of his career in New England before opting to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.