Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 30, 2022 / 11:34 AM

Secret Service agent who was mentioned at explosive Jan. 6 committee hearing retires

By Simon Druker
A Secret Service vehicle is seen outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The agency's assistant director, Tony Ornato, has left the service after 25 years. File Photo by Drew Angerer/UPI/Pool | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/2025f68e2d49aa1c1e530a26320f76bd/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A Secret Service vehicle is seen outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington. The agency's assistant director, Tony Ornato, has left the service after 25 years. File Photo by Drew Angerer/UPI/Pool | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato -- whose name came to light during one of the most surprising days of testimony this summer before the House Jan. 6 committee -- has left the agency.

Ornato left the Secret Service on Monday after 25 years in the agency. He said he left to pursue opportunities in the private sector.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, he confirmed his departure in statements to CNN, NBC News and Politico.

"I retired from the U.S. Secret Service after more than 25 years of faithful service to my country, including serving the past five presidents," he said according to CNN. "I long-planned to retire and have been planning this transition for more than a year."

RELATED Biden to make first of 2 visits to Pennsylvania this week, promote anti-crime efforts

Ornato's path was an unusual one for a member of the Secret Service. After decades at the agency, he left in 2019 to become then-President Donald Trump's White House deputy chief of staff for operations. He later returned to the agency to run its training program.

During a public hearing of the Jan. 6 committee in June, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testified that Ornato had told her on the day of the attack that Trump became angry when his detail would not let him go to the Capitol with his supporters.

Advertisement

One detail from Hutchinson's account that surprised many was she said Ornato told her that Trump at one point tried to grab the steering wheel of the presidential limousine, called "the beast," when he was told he couldn't go.

RELATED Justice Department has finished privilege review of Mar-a-Lago documents

"The president had a very strong, very angry response to that," Hutchinson said in her testimony. "Tony described him as being irate. The president said something to the effect of, 'I'm the effing president, take me to the Capitol now.'"

Ornato, who has denied telling Hutchinson those details, has already testified twice before the committee in private session earlier this year. His testimony from those meetings has not been made public.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi acknowledged that Ornato was planning to retire for more than a year and left in good standing.

RELATED 'Proud Boy' who encountered Schumer on Jan. 6 gets 55 months in prison

Ex-White House aide testifies at sixth public hearing on Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is sworn in to testify as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing on June 28, 2022. Pool Photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Man who posed as NFL superstar QB Tom Brady gets 3 years for fraud
U.S. News // 37 minutes ago
Man who posed as NFL superstar QB Tom Brady gets 3 years for fraud
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A 25-year-old man who pretended to be NFL superstar Tom Brady and scammed his way into gifts and auctions has been sentenced to three years in federal prison.
Musk sends second termination letter to Twitter
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Musk sends second termination letter to Twitter
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Elon Musk sent a second letter to Twitter, seeking to terminate his $44 billion agreement to buy the social media platform, citing allegations made by whistleblower Peiter Zatko, former Twitter chief security officer.
17-year-old killed on Hollywood Walk of Fame in shooting
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
17-year-old killed on Hollywood Walk of Fame in shooting
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Police are looking for suspects in a shooting on the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Monday that left a teenager dead.
FICO: Average credit scores remain steady at 716
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FICO: Average credit scores remain steady at 716
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Despite a small increase in missed credit card payments and increased debt load, the average FICO credit score for U.S. residents remained steady at 716, the credit analytics firm said Tuesday.
Largest U.S. solar panel maker to spend up to $1 billion on new factory in Southeast
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Largest U.S. solar panel maker to spend up to $1 billion on new factory in Southeast
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The nation's largest solar panel manufacturer announced on Tuesday that it will invest up to $1 billion in building a new factory, its fourth, to be located somewhere in the Southeast.
No running water in Jackson, Miss., after flooding damages treatment plant
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
No running water in Jackson, Miss., after flooding damages treatment plant
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Rain and flooding caused the main water treatment facility in Jackson, Miss., to fail Monday, leaving the state's largest city without safe running water and prompting Gov. Tate Reeves to declare a state of emergency.
Biden to make first of 2 visits to Pennsylvania this week, promote anti-crime efforts
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden to make first of 2 visits to Pennsylvania this week, promote anti-crime efforts
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is planning to visit the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday to promote his crime prevention agenda, just two days before he will give a nationally televised address in Philadelphia.
Pennsylvania governor calls for $2,000 checks for families hit by inflation
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Pennsylvania governor calls for $2,000 checks for families hit by inflation
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is calling on the Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would send $2,000 checks to residents hard hit by inflation.
One killed in Texas train derailment
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
One killed in Texas train derailment
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- One person was killed after a train derailed Monday night in Texas' Lower Valley, officials said.
Dutch soldier shot outside Indianapolis hotel dies
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Dutch soldier shot outside Indianapolis hotel dies
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- One of three Dutch soldiers who were shot out front of an Indianapolis hotel over the weekend has died, officials said, as police continue to search for a suspect.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Samsung, Gates Foundation develop new concept toilet
Samsung, Gates Foundation develop new concept toilet
India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute
India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute
Justice Department tells Supreme Court to not take up case on 'racist' Insular Cases
Justice Department tells Supreme Court to not take up case on 'racist' Insular Cases
U.S. calls for peace in Baghdad, says embassy not under threat
U.S. calls for peace in Baghdad, says embassy not under threat
Ukraine says forces making bold moves against targets in Russian-held Kherson
Ukraine says forces making bold moves against targets in Russian-held Kherson
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement