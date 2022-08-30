Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 30, 2022 / 9:43 AM

No running water in Jackson, Miss., after flooding damages treatment plant

By A.L. Lee

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Rain and flooding caused the main water treatment facility in Jackson, Miss., to fail Monday, leaving the state's largest city without safe running water and prompting Gov. Tate Reeves to declare a state of emergency.

Neither of the plant's main pumps were working, with just one backup pump still operating.

Advertisement

At a press briefing, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the surge in river water overwhelmed an already "fragile" O.B. Curtis Water Plant, which led to low or no water pressure to many households in the region.

"This is a citywide challenge that they are working to recover from," he said, according to NBC News.

RELATED Officials in Mississippi brace for flooding on Monday

Emergency crews were working furiously to get the water running again, but the shortage was still expected to last at least a couple days, Jackson officials said in a statement.

Reeves summed up the extent of the emergency, saying Jackson was without its most critical resource to respond to emergencies or perform everyday tasks.

"Until it is fixed, it means we do not have reliable running water at scale," Reeves said at a news conference, according to the Clarion Ledger. "It means the city cannot produce enough water to fight fires, to reliably flush toilets and to meet other critical needs."

Advertisement

Reeves said the water treatment facility had been operating without a failsafe system, and that one of its main pumps was recently damaged.

Reeves also declared a statewide emergency, and called in the National Guard to assist in recovery efforts. As part of the order, the state's Emergency Management Agency will be charged with setting up a command center at the plant, and handing out drinking water to residents.

Officials warned residents who may still have water pressure against using it for the time being.

"The water is not safe to drink," state health officer Daniel Eden said at a news conference, according to NBC. "I'd even say it's not safe to brush your teeth with -- because we are not seeing adequate chlorination and an inability to consistently disinfect the water." He added that water would need to be boiled for a few minutes to be used.

Meanwhile, schools in the area have shifted to virtual learning during the shortage.

News footage of the devastation showed some neighborhoods completely underwater.

Still many had feared a wider disaster from record rainfall in the region, but by Tuesday morning the Pearl River was receding after reaching dangerous levels slightly above 35 feet. A day earlier officials issued a mandatory evacuation order as the Pearl River was expected to crest at 35.5 feet following days of rain.

Advertisement

"The good news is that the water levels came in lower than projected," Lumumba said at the briefing.

The city had already issued a boil-water advisory last month after faucet water appeared cloudy and raised concerns about potential health risks.

Read More

Kids, seniors pulled from floodwaters in Mississippi as heavy rain expected to continue

Latest Headlines

Biden to make first of 2 visits to Pennsylvania this week, promote anti-crime efforts
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden to make first of 2 visits to Pennsylvania this week, promote anti-crime efforts
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is planning to visit the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday to promote his crime prevention agenda, just two days before he will give a nationally televised address in Philadelphia.
Pennsylvania governor calls for $2,000 checks for families hit by inflation
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Pennsylvania governor calls for $2,000 checks for families hit by inflation
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is calling on the Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would send $2,000 checks to residents hard hit by inflation.
One killed in Texas train derailment
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
One killed in Texas train derailment
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- One person was killed after a train derailed Monday night in Texas' Lower Valley, officials said.
Dutch soldier shot outside Indianapolis hotel dies
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Dutch soldier shot outside Indianapolis hotel dies
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- One of three Dutch soldiers who were shot out front of an Indianapolis hotel over the weekend has died, officials said, as police continue to search for a suspect.
Justice Department tells Supreme Court to not take up case on 'racist' Insular Cases
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Justice Department tells Supreme Court to not take up case on 'racist' Insular Cases
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- President Biden's administration faced a deadline Monday to decide whether to challenge a series of old Supreme Court decisions that deny certain constitutional rights and protections to residents in U.S. territories.
'Proud Boy' who encountered Schumer on Jan. 6 gets 55 months in prison
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
'Proud Boy' who encountered Schumer on Jan. 6 gets 55 months in prison
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Joshua Pruitt, a 40-year-old member of the Proud Boys was sentenced to 55 months in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the Capitol, which included an encounter with Sen. Chuck Schumer.
Police say victim tried to disarm gunman at Oregon supermarket
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Police say victim tried to disarm gunman at Oregon supermarket
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- One of two victims killed during Sunday night's shooting at a shopping center in Oregon had attempted to disarm the shooter and potentially prevented further bloodshed, police said Monday.
Honda, LG announce joint venture for EV battery plant in U.S.
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Honda, LG announce joint venture for EV battery plant in U.S.
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Honda Motor Co. announced Monday a $4.4 billion joint venture with South Korean battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution to produce lithium-ion batteries in the United States to power electric vehicles.
Dow falls 184 points as investors weigh latest Federal Reserve comments
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Dow falls 184 points as investors weigh latest Federal Reserve comments
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 184 points Monday as investors weighed the most recent comments from the Federal Reserve.
U.S. will provide $11M for smallpox, monkeypox vaccine production
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
U.S. will provide $11M for smallpox, monkeypox vaccine production
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The United States will provide about $11 million to produce a vaccine that prevents against smallpox and monkeypox, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute
India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute
Samsung, Gates Foundation develop new concept toilet
Samsung, Gates Foundation develop new concept toilet
Strong earthquake shakes western Indonesia; other quakes recorded
Strong earthquake shakes western Indonesia; other quakes recorded
Russia to host war games with China as West joins in Exercise Pitch Black
Russia to host war games with China as West joins in Exercise Pitch Black
Justice Department tells Supreme Court to not take up case on 'racist' Insular Cases
Justice Department tells Supreme Court to not take up case on 'racist' Insular Cases
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement