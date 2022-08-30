Trending
Aug. 30, 2022 / 2:17 PM

U.S. Marshals arrest former Marine in El Salvador after years on the run

By Simon Druker
Former U.S. Marine Raymond McLeod, suspected in the death of his girlfriend in 2016, was arrested Monday while on the run in El Salvador. Photo courtesy of U.S. Marshals Service
Former U.S. Marine Raymond McLeod, suspected in the death of his girlfriend in 2016, was arrested Monday while on the run in El Salvador. Photo courtesy of U.S. Marshals Service

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A former U.S. Marine suspected in the death of his girlfriend in 2016, was arrested Monday while on the run in El Salvador.

Raymond McLeod was taken into custody by police in that country with help from U.S. Marshals Service deputies.

McLeod, 38, had been on the U.S. Marshals' Top 15 most wanted list, accused of killing his girlfriend Krystal Mitchell in San Diego in 2016. He was placed on the list in 2021.

The agency had been offering a $50,000 reward since 2021 for McLeod's capture, the highest amount it has ever offered.

Mitchell, 30, was originally from Phoenix and was found dead inside an apartment in San Diego in June 2016. She and McLeod had only been dating for a couple of weeks.

McLeod left California and went into hiding immediately after Mitchell's body was discovered. At the time, authorities believed he had fled to Mexico.

The Marshals Service describes McLeod as "an avid bodybuilder and a heavy drinker."

McLeod was arrested after a tip that he had been teaching English at a school in the city of Sonsonate, around 40 miles west of the capital of San Salvador. U.S. Marshals from the San Diego office helped conduct the arrest.

In 2016, police found evidence of foul play and discovered that McLeod was the last person to see Mitchell alive.

"He's arrogant, he's ruthless," Michell's mother Josephine Funes Wentzel told CBS8 in an interview last year.

"He's a charmer, and that's the danger."

Latest Headlines

Survey: Housing prices slow in June to 18% annual gain
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Survey: Housing prices slow in June to 18% annual gain
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- While home prices rose at a slower annual pace in June, the increase was still sizable at 18%, according to the new S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices released Tuesday.
Facebook to shut down gaming app in October
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Facebook to shut down gaming app in October
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Facebook will shut down its Facebook Gaming app on Oct. 28, two years after its COVID-19 pandemic launch, following tough competition in the live gaming market from Amazon's Twitch.
Uber adds 911 texting, direct calls to security company in safety overhaul
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Uber adds 911 texting, direct calls to security company in safety overhaul
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Uber announced an overhaul to the safety toolkit of its app on Tuesday, adding a new feature to the 4-year-old kit that will allow riders to contact a security company during a ride.
Man who posed as NFL superstar QB Tom Brady gets 3 years for fraud
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man who posed as NFL superstar QB Tom Brady gets 3 years for fraud
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A 25-year-old man who pretended to be NFL superstar Tom Brady and scammed his way into gifts and auctions has been sentenced to three years in federal prison.
Musk sends second termination letter to Twitter
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Musk sends second termination letter to Twitter
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Elon Musk sent a second letter to Twitter, seeking to terminate his $44 billion agreement to buy the social media platform, citing allegations made by whistleblower Peiter Zatko, former Twitter chief security officer.
Secret Service agent who was mentioned at explosive Jan. 6 committee hearing retires
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Secret Service agent who was mentioned at explosive Jan. 6 committee hearing retires
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato -- whose name came to light during one of the most surprising days of testimony this summer before the House Jan. 6 committee -- has left the agency.
17-year-old killed on Hollywood Walk of Fame in shooting
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
17-year-old killed on Hollywood Walk of Fame in shooting
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Police are looking for suspects in a shooting on the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Monday that left a teenager dead.
FICO: Average credit scores remain steady at 716
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
FICO: Average credit scores remain steady at 716
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Despite a small increase in missed credit card payments and increased debt load, the average FICO credit score for U.S. residents remained steady at 716, the credit analytics firm said Tuesday.
Largest U.S. solar panel maker to spend up to $1 billion on new factory in Southeast
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Largest U.S. solar panel maker to spend up to $1 billion on new factory in Southeast
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The nation's largest solar panel manufacturer announced on Tuesday that it will invest up to $1 billion in building a new factory, its fourth, to be located somewhere in the Southeast.
No running water in Jackson, Miss., after flooding damages treatment plant
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
No running water in Jackson, Miss., after flooding damages treatment plant
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Rain and flooding caused the main water treatment facility in Jackson, Miss., to fail Monday, leaving the state's largest city without safe running water and prompting Gov. Tate Reeves to declare a state of emergency.
