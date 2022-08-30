U.S. Marshals arrest former Marine in El Salvador after years on the run

Former U.S. Marine Raymond McLeod, suspected in the death of his girlfriend in 2016, was arrested Monday while on the run in El Salvador. Photo courtesy of U.S. Marshals Service

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A former U.S. Marine suspected in the death of his girlfriend in 2016, was arrested Monday while on the run in El Salvador. Raymond McLeod was taken into custody by police in that country with help from U.S. Marshals Service deputies.

McLeod, 38, had been on the U.S. Marshals' Top 15 most wanted list, accused of killing his girlfriend Krystal Mitchell in San Diego in 2016. He was placed on the list in 2021.

The agency had been offering a $50,000 reward since 2021 for McLeod's capture, the highest amount it has ever offered.

Mitchell, 30, was originally from Phoenix and was found dead inside an apartment in San Diego in June 2016. She and McLeod had only been dating for a couple of weeks.

McLeod left California and went into hiding immediately after Mitchell's body was discovered. At the time, authorities believed he had fled to Mexico.

The Marshals Service describes McLeod as "an avid bodybuilder and a heavy drinker."

McLeod was arrested after a tip that he had been teaching English at a school in the city of Sonsonate, around 40 miles west of the capital of San Salvador. U.S. Marshals from the San Diego office helped conduct the arrest.

In 2016, police found evidence of foul play and discovered that McLeod was the last person to see Mitchell alive.

"He's arrogant, he's ruthless," Michell's mother Josephine Funes Wentzel told CBS8 in an interview last year.

"He's a charmer, and that's the danger."