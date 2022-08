1/3

Two train cars derailed late Monday in El Paso, Texas. Photo courtesy of El Paso Fire Department/ Twitter

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- One person was killed after a train derailed Monday night in Texas' Lower Valley, officials said. The El Paso Fire Department tweeted late Monday that two train cars derailed and damaged a backyard shed, fence, a gas meter and a gas line in the 7700 block of Barton Street. Advertisement

The potential of a gas leak prompted fire department officials to evacuate nearby homes and to urge the public to avoid the area of Franklin Drive and Barton Street.

The damaged gas line has since been shut down and the evacuation ordered lifted, permitting 50 residents to return to their homes, fire officials said.

The identify of the sole victim has yet to be released, and the circumstances surrounding their death as well as the cause of the train derailment were not immediately clear.

The incident was being investigated by the El Paso Police Department.

This is a developing story.