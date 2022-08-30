17-year-old killed on Hollywood Walk of Fame in shooting

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Police are looking for suspects in a shooting on the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Monday that left a teenager dead.

Los Angeles Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired at Hollywood Boulevard and Sycamore Avenue at around 1:08 a.m. Officers found a 17-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds and a firearm next to him. Emergency crews transported him to a local hospital where he died.

Advertisement

"Detectives believe that the deceased shooting victim was with another unidentified suspect and that they confronted a group of unidentified persons at Hollywood and Sycamore," Los Angeles Police said in a statement.

"This group ran away from the deceased shooting victim and the second male suspect and the second male suspect fired shots at the group running. The deceased shooting victim was likely armed and possibly fired at the unidentified victims."

Police declined to name the victim pending notification of family but added that the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are looking for a Black male who left the scene, about 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, wearing dark clothing. Police said there were likely other victims and witnesses in the area at the time of the shooting.