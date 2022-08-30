Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 30, 2022 / 10:54 AM

17-year-old killed on Hollywood Walk of Fame in shooting

By Clyde Hughes

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Police are looking for suspects in a shooting on the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Monday that left a teenager dead.

Los Angeles Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired at Hollywood Boulevard and Sycamore Avenue at around 1:08 a.m. Officers found a 17-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds and a firearm next to him. Emergency crews transported him to a local hospital where he died.

Advertisement

"Detectives believe that the deceased shooting victim was with another unidentified suspect and that they confronted a group of unidentified persons at Hollywood and Sycamore," Los Angeles Police said in a statement.

"This group ran away from the deceased shooting victim and the second male suspect and the second male suspect fired shots at the group running. The deceased shooting victim was likely armed and possibly fired at the unidentified victims."

Police declined to name the victim pending notification of family but added that the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are looking for a Black male who left the scene, about 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, wearing dark clothing. Police said there were likely other victims and witnesses in the area at the time of the shooting.

Advertisement

Read More

Police say victim tried to disarm gunman at Oregon supermarket 'Lady in the Lake' filming paused in Baltimore after shooting threat Detroit police arrest man accused of killing three people in shooting spree

Latest Headlines

FICO: Average credit scores remain steady at 716
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FICO: Average credit scores remain steady at 716
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Despite a small increase in missed credit card payments and increased debt load, the average FICO credit score for U.S. residents remained steady at 716, the credit analytics firm said Tuesday.
Largest U.S. solar panel maker to spend up to $1 billion on new factory in Southeast
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Largest U.S. solar panel maker to spend up to $1 billion on new factory in Southeast
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- The nation's largest solar panel manufacturer announced on Tuesday that it will invest up to $1 billion in building a new factory, its fourth, to be located somewhere in the Southeast.
No running water in Jackson, Miss., after flooding damages treatment plant
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
No running water in Jackson, Miss., after flooding damages treatment plant
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Rain and flooding caused the main water treatment facility in Jackson, Miss., to fail Monday, leaving the state's largest city without safe running water and prompting Gov. Tate Reeves to declare a state of emergency.
Biden to make first of 2 visits to Pennsylvania this week, promote anti-crime efforts
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to make first of 2 visits to Pennsylvania this week, promote anti-crime efforts
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is planning to visit the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Tuesday to promote his crime prevention agenda, just two days before he will give a nationally televised address in Philadelphia.
Pennsylvania governor calls for $2,000 checks for families hit by inflation
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Pennsylvania governor calls for $2,000 checks for families hit by inflation
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf is calling on the Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would send $2,000 checks to residents hard hit by inflation.
One killed in Texas train derailment
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
One killed in Texas train derailment
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- One person was killed after a train derailed Monday night in Texas' Lower Valley, officials said.
Dutch soldier shot outside Indianapolis hotel dies
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Dutch soldier shot outside Indianapolis hotel dies
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- One of three Dutch soldiers who were shot out front of an Indianapolis hotel over the weekend has died, officials said, as police continue to search for a suspect.
Justice Department tells Supreme Court to not take up case on 'racist' Insular Cases
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Justice Department tells Supreme Court to not take up case on 'racist' Insular Cases
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- President Biden's administration faced a deadline Monday to decide whether to challenge a series of old Supreme Court decisions that deny certain constitutional rights and protections to residents in U.S. territories.
'Proud Boy' who encountered Schumer on Jan. 6 gets 55 months in prison
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
'Proud Boy' who encountered Schumer on Jan. 6 gets 55 months in prison
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Joshua Pruitt, a 40-year-old member of the Proud Boys was sentenced to 55 months in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at the Capitol, which included an encounter with Sen. Chuck Schumer.
Police say victim tried to disarm gunman at Oregon supermarket
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Police say victim tried to disarm gunman at Oregon supermarket
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- One of two victims killed during Sunday night's shooting at a shopping center in Oregon had attempted to disarm the shooter and potentially prevented further bloodshed, police said Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute
India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute
Samsung, Gates Foundation develop new concept toilet
Samsung, Gates Foundation develop new concept toilet
Strong earthquake shakes western Indonesia; other quakes recorded
Strong earthquake shakes western Indonesia; other quakes recorded
Russia to host war games with China as West joins in Exercise Pitch Black
Russia to host war games with China as West joins in Exercise Pitch Black
Justice Department tells Supreme Court to not take up case on 'racist' Insular Cases
Justice Department tells Supreme Court to not take up case on 'racist' Insular Cases
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement