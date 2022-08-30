Dutch soldier shot outside Indianapolis hotel dies

The Dutch Ministry of Defense said Monday that one of three of its soldiers who were shot in Indianapolis over the weekend has died. Photo courtesy Dutch Ministry of Defense

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- One of three Dutch soldiers who were shot out front of an Indianapolis hotel over the weekend has died, officials said, as police continue to search for a suspect. The Dutch Ministry of Defense said in a statement Monday that its commando had died the night before from injuries sustained in the early Saturday shooting.

"His family and colleagues were at his side," the ministry said.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department identified the Dutch soldier in a statement as Simmie Poetsema.

Poetsema, a member of the Dutch Commando Corps, had been transferred to a local hospital in critical condition after he and two of his fellow soldiers were shot before 4 a.m. Saturday outside the Hampton Inn in the 100 block of South Meridian Street in Indiana's capital city.

The ministry on Monday said the conditions of the other two soldiers remained "unchanged."

"They are conscious and able to speak," it said.

Local police said the two surviving soldiers appear to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said it was communicating with various Dutch and U.S. agencies to coordinate the travel of family members to Indianapolis and the return of the victims to the Netherlands.

The commandos were staying at the hotel as they were participating in training in the state.

Police said officers had been dispatched to the hotel early Saturday on reports of a person shot and found the three commandos outside suffering from gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation indicates the shooting erupted following "a disturbance between the victims and the suspect(s)," the local police department said in a statement.

"Detectives do not believe this was a random act and that there is no immediate threat to the area."

Though no information about potential suspects has been released to the public, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday that its homicide detectives continue to investigate leads and are working to identify those responsible.