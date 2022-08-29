Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 29, 2022 / 1:16 PM

Slightly fewer Americans report living paycheck to paycheck

By Clyde Hughes
Image of fanned out $100 bills. According to the LendingClub on Monday, more high-end earners said they are living paycheck to paycheck as compared to 2021. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/0e61e7dec2f6b62407e773b4b3d6b48d/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Image of fanned out $100 bills. According to the LendingClub on Monday, more high-end earners said they are living paycheck to paycheck as compared to 2021. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Slightly fewer U.S. residents say they are living paycheck to paycheck, but more high earners described themselves in that boat, according to a new report by LendingClub, released Monday.

The LendingClub's Reality Check: Paycheck-to-Paycheck research series revealed that 59% of its respondents said in July they were living paycheck to paycheck, compared to 61% in June. That is still higher than the 54% who said they were in the same position this time in 2021.

Advertisement

Among high-income earners, those making $150,000 to $200,000, 48% said in July they were living paycheck to paycheck, up 7 percentage points from last month and 13 points more than May 2022.

LendingClub said data by its researchers and PYMNTS found that over the last 90 days, 56% of its respondents said they need more than $400 for emergency expenses. The organization respondents put the average emergency expense at $1,400.

RELATED Stocks plunge after Powell's hawkish comments on inflation

"The need to update the $400 emergency expense benchmark is evident in this report," Anuj Nayar, LendingClub's financial health officer, said in a statement. "Inflation in the last year, let alone the last decade, has made it much more difficult for consumers to save while staying on top of their expenses.

Advertisement

"Not only are consumers saving less every month, but they are likely to encounter an emergency expense, if not multiple, putting them at a greater risk for increased financial hardship. This fact paves a financially difficult road ahead for consumers."

The research found that over the last 90 days 46% of consumers were forced to pay for at least one unexpected expense, with some tackling multiple emergencies.

RELATED Another key gov't inflation gauge shows that prices cooled off in July

"Common emergency expenses include everything from car repairs to health-related and housing and relocation expenses," LendingClub said. "At 30%, car repairs are the most common unexpected expense, and consumers paid an average of $1,008.

"The next-most common expenses are health-related, with 21% of consumers facing at least one health-related emergency expense and spending an average of $1,361. Housing- and relocation-related expenses had the highest average cost at $2,042, and 19% of consumers faced this type of expense."

RELATED Biden unveils 3-part plan to forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for millions

Latest Headlines

Judge says Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify in probe of Trump, 2020 election
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
Judge says Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify in probe of Trump, 2020 election
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A Georgia judge ruled on Monday that Gov. Brian Kemp must appear to testify in a grand jury investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and his allies unlawfully interfered in the 2020 presidential election.
Biden faces deadline to decide whether to challenge 'racist' Insular Cases
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden faces deadline to decide whether to challenge 'racist' Insular Cases
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- President Biden's administration faced a deadline Monday to decide whether to challenge a series of old Supreme Court decisions that deny certain constitutional rights and protections to residents in U.S. territories.
Federal COVID-19 website to stop shipping free tests due to lack of money
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Federal COVID-19 website to stop shipping free tests due to lack of money
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- After seven months of distributing millions of at-home COVID-19 tests to Americans at no cost, President Joe Biden's administration has said it will stop offering the tests this week.
Police: 3 dead, including gunman, in shooting at Oregon shopping center
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Police: 3 dead, including gunman, in shooting at Oregon shopping center
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Authorities said a gunman armed with an AR-15-style rifle is dead after killing two people at a shopping center in the small Oregon city of Bend.
Officials in Mississippi brace for flooding on Monday
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Officials in Mississippi brace for flooding on Monday
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Officials in Mississippi have issued mandatory evacuation orders for some in the capital of Jackson ahead of expected flooding on Monday.
Beto O'Rourke pauses Texas gubernatorial campaign, citing illness
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Beto O'Rourke pauses Texas gubernatorial campaign, citing illness
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke announced the temporary pause of his campaign on Sunday due to illness.
Detroit police arrest man accused of killing three people in shooting spree
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Detroit police arrest man accused of killing three people in shooting spree
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Detroit said police Sunday night arrested a man accused of shooting four people, three fatally, in what are believed to be random acts of violence.
NYPD search for gunman after five shot, one fatally, at Coney Island boardwalk
U.S. News // 1 day ago
NYPD search for gunman after five shot, one fatally, at Coney Island boardwalk
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Police on Sunday were searching for the man who shot one dead and injured four others at the Coney Island boardwalk in New York City late Saturday.
Salt Lake Police release footage of Nykon Brandon's fatal encounter with officers
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Salt Lake Police release footage of Nykon Brandon's fatal encounter with officers
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The Salt Lake City Police Department has released body camera footage of a man who died after he was detained by police for allegedly stealing beer from a brewery in his underwear.
Four dead including suspect after Texas man set homes on fire, shot those who fled
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Four dead including suspect after Texas man set homes on fire, shot those who fled
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A Texas man dressed in black set fire to a multi-family building before shooting those who fled early Sunday morning, Houston police said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NYPD search for gunman after five shot, one fatally, at Coney Island boardwalk
NYPD search for gunman after five shot, one fatally, at Coney Island boardwalk
Salt Lake Police release footage of Nykon Brandon's fatal encounter with officers
Salt Lake Police release footage of Nykon Brandon's fatal encounter with officers
Four dead including suspect after Texas man set homes on fire, shot those who fled
Four dead including suspect after Texas man set homes on fire, shot those who fled
1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card sells for record $12.6 million
1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card sells for record $12.6 million
Russian forces shell targets near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ahead of U.N. inspection
Russian forces shell targets near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant ahead of U.N. inspection
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement