Aug. 29, 2022 / 9:36 AM

Federal COVID-19 website to stop shipping free tests due to lack of money

By Clyde Hughes
The federal government estimates that the COVID-19 testing website has shipped about 600 million test kits since its launch on January 18. UPI Photo/File
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- After seven months of distributing millions of at-home COVID-19 tests to Americans at no cost, President Joe Biden's administration has said it will stop offering the tests this week.

Biden created a federal website in January where people could go to order as many as four at-home coronavirus tests. He later allowed Americans to order four more in March and May.

The free tests will no longer be available beginning Friday, the White House said.

"Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, Sept. 2 because Congress hasn't provided additional funding to replenish the nation's stockpile of tests," the administration said in a statement on the COVID-19 test website.

When Biden ordered the first at-home tests to become available, the United States was in the midst of a serious surge in cases due to the Omicron variant that caused severe disruptions in the commercial aviation industry.

The government estimates that the website has shipped about 600 million tests since its launch on Jan. 18.

"We have warned that congressional inaction would force unacceptable trade-offs and harm our overall COVID-19 preparedness and response -- and that the consequences would likely worsen over time," a White House official told CNN.

"Unfortunately, because of the limited funding we have to work with, we have had to make impossible choices about which tools and programs to invest in -- and which ones we must downsize, pause, or end altogether."

Some Americans can still get coronavirus tested at no cost through their private insurance, Medicare or Medicaid.

Latest Headlines

Police: 3 dead, including gunman, in shooting at Oregon shopping center
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Police: 3 dead, including gunman, in shooting at Oregon shopping center
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Authorities said a gunman armed with an AR-15-style rifle is dead after killing two people at a shopping center in the small Oregon city of Bend.
25 years after Diana's death, new laws, social media have curtailed paparazzi
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
25 years after Diana's death, new laws, social media have curtailed paparazzi
NEW YORK, Aug. 29 (UPI) -- It's been 25 years since Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed died in a car crash after being chased by paparazzi. New laws, social media and pandemic lockdowns have since helped deflate the practice of hounding celebrities.
Officials in Mississippi brace for flooding on Monday
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Officials in Mississippi brace for flooding on Monday
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Officials in Mississippi have issued mandatory evacuation orders for some in the capital of Jackson ahead of expected flooding on Monday.
Beto O'Rourke pauses Texas gubernatorial campaign, citing illness
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Beto O'Rourke pauses Texas gubernatorial campaign, citing illness
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke announced the temporary pause of his campaign on Sunday due to illness.
Detroit police arrest man accused of killing three people in shooting spree
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Detroit police arrest man accused of killing three people in shooting spree
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Authorities in Detroit said police Sunday night arrested a man accused of shooting four people, three fatally, in what are believed to be random acts of violence.
NYPD search for gunman after five shot, one fatally, at Coney Island boardwalk
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
NYPD search for gunman after five shot, one fatally, at Coney Island boardwalk
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Police on Sunday were searching for the man who shot one dead and injured four others at the Coney Island boardwalk in New York City late Saturday.
Salt Lake Police release footage of Nykon Brandon's fatal encounter with officers
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Salt Lake Police release footage of Nykon Brandon's fatal encounter with officers
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The Salt Lake City Police Department has released body camera footage of a man who died after he was detained by police for allegedly stealing beer from a brewery in his underwear.
Four dead including suspect after Texas man set homes on fire, shot those who fled
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Four dead including suspect after Texas man set homes on fire, shot those who fled
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A Texas man dressed in black set fire to a multi-family building before shooting those who fled early Sunday morning, Houston police said.
1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card sells for record $12.6 million
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card sells for record $12.6 million
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card sold for a record $12.6 million through Dallas-based Heritage Auctions early Sunday morning.
Late 'Star Trek' actress Nichelle Nichols' ashes to be launched into space
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Late 'Star Trek' actress Nichelle Nichols' ashes to be launched into space
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A private space company will launch the ashes of late "Star Trek" actress Nichelle Nichols as well as other figures from the series into space later this year.
