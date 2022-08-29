Trending
Aug. 29, 2022 / 1:03 PM

Judge says Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp must testify in probe of Trump, 2020 election

By Adam Schrader
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and then-White House adviser Ivanka Trump sit during a panel discussion with federal officials regarding combating human trafficking, in Atlanta, Ga., on September 21, 2020. File Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/51cb69e155a9e8517e0cf607638a1152/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- A Georgia judge ruled on Monday that Gov. Brian Kemp must appear to testify in a grand jury investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and his allies unlawfully interfered in the 2020 presidential election.

The special grand jury investigation began more than a year ago in response to a call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during which the former president urged Raffensperger to "find" him enough votes to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in the state. The call was recorded.

Attorneys for Kemp have argued that as governor, he has immunities that allow him to skip testimony. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert C.I. McBurney disagreed Monday and said he must testify.

He did, however, side with Kemp and said he can delay his appearance until after the general election on Nov. 8. Kemp is in a re-election race with Democrat Stacey Abrams.

"The governor must honor the subpoena -- as have the secretary of state and the attorney general and many other agents of the state in these criminal proceedings," McBurney wrote in the ruling. "Sovereign immunity wards off civil actions, not criminal ones."

Then-President Donald Trump attends a rally for U.S. Senate candidates Kelly Loefler and David Perdue in Dalton, Ga., on January 4, 2021. A special grand jury is investigating whether Trump and allies broke the law and meddled in the 2020 presidential election. File Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI
The subpoena for Kemp to testify was issued by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat, on Aug. 4.

"According to both the pleadings from the lawyers for the governor and the district attorney, this subpoena came only after weeks of tortured and tortuous negotiations over obtaining an interview with the governor," McBurney wrote in his order Monday.

The judge noted that the date of Kemp's appearance before the special grand jury had been changed at least once previously at the request of the governor's lawyer. Kemp later filed to quash the subpoena on the grounds of sovereign immunity.

"The governor insists he is immune to the subpoena because there is no waiver, legislative or constitutional, that would allow the grand jury to require him to appear in what he characterizes as a civil proceeding," McBurney wrote.

McBurney said that argument does not apply because the grand jury is looking into potentially illegal activity and "will not be recommending whether anyone should be sued or should be referred for civil administrative proceedings."

The judge warned all parties involved that "this criminal grand jury investigation should not be used by the district attorney, the governor's opponent or the governor himself to influence the outcome" of the gubernatorial race.

"The sound and prudent course is to let the election proceed without further litigation or other activity concerning the governor's involvement in the special purpose grand jury's work," he wrote.

"Once the election is over, the court expects the governor's legal team promptly to make arrangements for his appearance."

