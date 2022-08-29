Police: 3 dead, including gunman, in shooting at Oregon shopping center

Police in Bend, Ore., said a gunman killed two people inside a Safeway grocery store at the Forum Shopping Center on Sunday night. Image courtesy of Google Maps

Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Authorities said a gunman armed with an AR-15-style rifle is dead after killing two people at a shopping center in the small central Oregon city of Bend. Local police said in an emergency alert that its officers responded to a call of a shooting at the Forum Shopping Center in northeast Bend, which is home to a little more than 100,000 people, shortly after 7 p.m. Advertisement

Police Chief Mike Krantz told reporters during a late Sunday press conference that the gunman entered the shopping center's parking lot from a residential area, and began firing shots.

The suspect, only identified as a man, then entered a Safeway grocery store, where inside the entrance he fatally shot one person before continuing to let off rounds, killing a second victim, he said.

RELATED Detroit police arrest man accused of killing three people in shooting spree

Police then entered the store to the sound of gunshots only to find the suspect dead with the assault-style rifle and a shotgun by his side.

Neither the identity of the suspect nor those of his victims were released to the public.

The circumstances around the suspect's death were also not announced, but Krantz said his officers did not fire a single round during the incident.

Advertisement

"We know this is a frightening thing for our community and something we would never want to happen in our city," he said. "We're doing everything we can to follow up on every lead."

Search warrants were being sought for residences connected to the shooting, he said.

Krantz told reporters that he has heard of one other person who was potentially wounded in the shooting, but that the injury was not fatal.

St. Charles Medical Center tweeted following the shooting that it was in "lockout," urging the community to stay away from the facility "while we deal with an active trauma response."

Lisa Goodman, a spokeswoman with the medical center, told The Oregonian that two people linked to the shooting were transported to their hospital, with one person being listed as dead on arrival and the second person listed as in good condition.

Read More Four dead including suspect after Texas man set homes on fire, shot those who fled