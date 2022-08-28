Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 28, 2022 / 3:39 PM

Salt Lake Police release footage of Nykon Brandon's fatal encounter with officers

By Adam Schrader
1/4
The Salt Lake City Police Department released footage from the arrest of Nykon Brandon a man who died after he was detained by police for allegedly stealing beer from a brewery in his underwear. Graphic images follow. File Photo by Carl Ballou/Shutterstock
The Salt Lake City Police Department released footage from the arrest of Nykon Brandon a man who died after he was detained by police for allegedly stealing beer from a brewery in his underwear. Graphic images follow. File Photo by Carl Ballou/Shutterstock

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The Salt Lake City Police Department has released body camera footage of a man who died after he was detained by police for allegedly stealing beer from a brewery in his underwear.

Nykon Brandon, 35, died at a hospital in Salt Lake City after he was taken into custody around 3:15 p.m. on Aug. 14 near Fisher Brewing, police officials said in a statement after his death.

Advertisement

Workers at the brewery called 911 to report that Brandon had stolen beer and fled, he was then found by officers nearby around 3:22 p.m.

"I'm down at Fisher Brewing Company and a guy just tried to run in and steal beer. He's in his underwear and he's definitely a danger to himself and maybe the traffic around here too," said a 911 caller named Tim in a recording released by police.

Advertisement

The 911 caller told dispatchers that Brandon was unarmed but was "running around crazy, very erratic" and "throwing stuff."

"Definitely mental health issues so if you've got mental health resources, send them out," the 911 caller said.

Mark Wian with the Salt Lake City Police Department said in a news conference at the time that Brandon fought with officers who tried to arrest him.

RELATED NYPD search for gunman after five shot, one fatally, at Coney Island boardwalk

"During the fight, two of our officers were injured. They have significant injuries but they are non-life-threatening," Wian said, though he did not explain further what those injuries were.

After Brandon was taken into custody, he became unresponsive and police started providing medical aid including administering naloxone and chest compressions, Wian said.

His death drew concern from police reform activists who questioned how Brandon, who was unarmed, ended up dead.

RELATED New Mexico man indicted, New York man pleads guilty in separate cases for supporting ISIS

The graphic body camera footage released by police shows Brandon running through the middle of a street wearing white boxers and shoving officers before he's tackled to the ground. He can be heard breathing heavily and grunting as officers place their hands on him to restrain him.

Brandon can be seen pinned to the ground and struggling to push the officers off him before appearing to reach for one of the officer's guns."He's got a hand on your gun," one of the officers says in the footage.

Advertisement

Police did appear to engage in attempts to de-escalate the encounter, the videos show, until one of the officers at the scene can be heard telling another he has to "get off" of Brandon. At least six officers can be seen with their hands on Brandon at one point in the videos.

After Brandon is placed into handcuffs, multiple officers can still be seen over him while pinning his head to the ground and suggesting that they would need a "wrap."

"Relax dude," one of the officers then says before slapping Brandon, who is seen with blood on parts of his arms and back.

Officers began to perform medical aid on Brandon around 3:27 p.m., about five minutes after encountering him. He was transported to a local hospital and police were notified that he died around 4:16 p.m. His precise time of death is not yet known.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall signed an executive order in 2020 that requires all officers to use de-escalation techniques before applying force. The use of force is also prohibited when trying to prevent someone from self-harming when they are not an immediate threat to others.

"De-escalation tactics are no longer suggested or preferred -- they are mandatory prior to using force to effect an arrest unless it would be unreasonable to do so," Mendenhall said in the order.

Advertisement

"Officers will employ effective communication techniques in an attempt to achieve voluntary compliance. Officers will be expected to not contribute to a situation that could lead to use of force by taking unnecessary, overly aggressive action."

The officers are not seen administering naloxone to Brandon in the videos released by police.

"Our police officers come to work every day to protect our community. In the face of great stress, danger, and uncertainty, they are trained to remain professional and show strength and resiliency," Police Chief Mike Brown said in a statement.

"We are committed to carefully reviewing the investigative findings in this case. As a forward-thinking department, we will use those findings to evaluate our policies, training, and procedures to continue ensuring we are making our city safer."

Read More

Four dead including suspect after Texas man set homes on fire, shot those who fled

Latest Headlines

Four dead including suspect after Texas man set homes on fire, shot those who fled
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Four dead including suspect after Texas man set homes on fire, shot those who fled
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A Texas man dressed in black set fire to a multi-family building before shooting those who fled early Sunday morning, Houston police said.
1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card sells for record $12.6 million
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card sells for record $12.6 million
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card sold for a record $12.6 million through Dallas-based Heritage Auctions early Sunday morning.
NYPD search for gunman after five shot, one fatally, at Coney Island boardwalk
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
NYPD search for gunman after five shot, one fatally, at Coney Island boardwalk
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Police on Sunday were searching for the man who shot one dead and injured four others at the Coney Island boardwalk in New York City late Saturday.
Late 'Star Trek' actress Nichelle Nichols' ashes to be launched into space
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Late 'Star Trek' actress Nichelle Nichols' ashes to be launched into space
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A private space company will launch the ashes of late "Star Trek" actress Nichelle Nichols as well as other figures from the series into space later this year.
U.S. Navy sends warships through Taiwan Strait, putting China on 'high alert'
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
U.S. Navy sends warships through Taiwan Strait, putting China on 'high alert'
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy on Sunday sent two warships through the Taiwan Strait, leading Chinese military officials to say the country remains on "high alert."
N.J. residents continue rebuilding a year after Hurricane Ida
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
N.J. residents continue rebuilding a year after Hurricane Ida
Ashley Thomas and her husband, Troy, are hoping to move into their new house in October, a little over a year after the Mullica Hill tornado destroyed their home.
Abbott restarts production of Similac baby formula at Michigan plant
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Abbott restarts production of Similac baby formula at Michigan plant
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Abbott is restarting production of Similac, the company's most popular baby formula, at its plant in Michigan which was shut down in February over concerns of bacterial contamination.
Group of Dutch soldiers shot outside Indiana hotel
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Group of Dutch soldiers shot outside Indiana hotel
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A group of Dutch special forces soldiers in Indiana for military exercises were shot outside an Indianapolis hotel early Saturday morning, officials said.
Intelligence chief will conduct damage assessment of documents taken by Trump
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Intelligence chief will conduct damage assessment of documents taken by Trump
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, told lawmakers that the intelligence community would conduct a damage assessment stemming from former President Donald Trump's possession of top-secret documents.
Children left in desert by smugglers, border officials say
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Children left in desert by smugglers, border officials say
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- An 18-month-old toddler and a 4-month-old infant were left in Arizona's Sonoran Desert, a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Agent said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Group of Dutch soldiers shot outside Indiana hotel
Group of Dutch soldiers shot outside Indiana hotel
U.S. Navy sends warships through Taiwan Strait, putting China on 'high alert'
U.S. Navy sends warships through Taiwan Strait, putting China on 'high alert'
NYPD search for gunman after five shot, one fatally, at Coney Island boardwalk
NYPD search for gunman after five shot, one fatally, at Coney Island boardwalk
Abbott restarts production of Similac baby formula at Michigan plant
Abbott restarts production of Similac baby formula at Michigan plant
Princess Diana's car sells at auction for over $763K as 25th anniversary of her death nears
Princess Diana's car sells at auction for over $763K as 25th anniversary of her death nears
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement