Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 28, 2022 / 12:45 PM

Late 'Star Trek' actress Nichelle Nichols' ashes to be launched into space

By Daniel Uria
1/4
A private space company will launch the ashes of late "Star Trek" actress Nichelle Nichols, as well as other figures from the series, into space later this year. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6cc6d766a375d5ec3a832255b1010223/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
A private space company will launch the ashes of late "Star Trek" actress Nichelle Nichols, as well as other figures from the series, into space later this year. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The ashes of late Star Trek actress Nichelle Nichols will be launched into space later this year.

Celestis, a private company that conducts memorial space flights, announced Friday that a portion of Nichols' ashes and a DNA sample will be launched into space by United Launch Alliance and released from a Vulcan Centaur rocket.

Advertisement

"We are truly honored to add a legendary actress, activist and educator to the Enterprise Flight manifest," Charles M. Chafer, co-founder and CEO of Celestis, said in a statement.

Nichols died July 31 at age 89. She was one of the first Black women to play a major role on a TV show and was best known for her role as Lt. Nyota Uhura on the flagship Star Trek series.

RELATED Nichelle Nichols tribute, 'Picard' preview planned for 3rd annual 'Star Trek' Day

The rocket will also carry the ashes of other Star Trek figures including Gene Roddenberry, who created the series; his wife, Majel Barrett Roddenberry, who played Nurse Chapel in the original series; James Doohan, who played Montgomery "Scotty" Scott; and Douglas Trumbull, who created visual effects for Star Trek: The Motion Picture.

The flight will travel between 90 and 180 miles into deep space and launch more than 200 flight capsules containing ashes, messages of greetings and DNA samples.

Advertisement

Celestis is also collecting tribute messages that fans can submit via the company's website.

RELATED Stars react to Nichelle Nichols' death: 'Trailblazing, incomparable'

"My only regret is that I cannot share this eternal tribute standing beside my mother at the launch," Kyle Johnson, Nichols' son, said. "I know she would be profoundly honored for this unique experience and enthusiastically encourage ALL of her FANS to join us vicariously by contributing your thoughts, affections, memories, NN inspired successes, dreams and aspirations via email to be launched with her on this flight!"

Notable Deaths of 2022

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson talks to head coach Hank Stram on the sidelines during a game in 1971. Dawson died Wednesday at age 87. Photo courtesy of the Kansas City Chiefs

Read More

'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum Joe E. Tata dead at 86

Latest Headlines

1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card sells for record $12.6 million
U.S. News // 10 minutes ago
1952 Topps Mickey Mantle rookie card sells for record $12.6 million
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- A 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card sold for a record $12.6 million through Dallas-based Heritage Auctions early Sunday morning.
NYPD search for gunman after five shot, one fatally, at Coney Island boardwalk
U.S. News // 53 minutes ago
NYPD search for gunman after five shot, one fatally, at Coney Island boardwalk
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Police on Sunday were searching for the man who shot one dead and injured four others at the Coney Island boardwalk in New York City late Saturday.
U.S. Navy sends warships through Taiwan Strait, putting China on 'high alert'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Navy sends warships through Taiwan Strait, putting China on 'high alert'
Aug. 28 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy on Sunday sent two warships through the Taiwan Strait, leading Chinese military officials to say the country remains on "high alert."
N.J. residents continue rebuilding a year after Hurricane Ida
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
N.J. residents continue rebuilding a year after Hurricane Ida
Ashley Thomas and her husband, Troy, are hoping to move into their new house in October, a little over a year after the Mullica Hill tornado destroyed their home.
Abbott restarts production of Similac baby formula at Michigan plant
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Abbott restarts production of Similac baby formula at Michigan plant
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Abbott is restarting production of Similac, the company's most popular baby formula, at its plant in Michigan which was shut down in February over concerns of bacterial contamination.
Group of Dutch soldiers shot outside Indiana hotel
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Group of Dutch soldiers shot outside Indiana hotel
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A group of Dutch special forces soldiers in Indiana for military exercises were shot outside an Indianapolis hotel early Saturday morning, officials said.
Intelligence chief will conduct damage assessment of documents taken by Trump
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Intelligence chief will conduct damage assessment of documents taken by Trump
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Avril Haines, the director of national intelligence, told lawmakers that the intelligence community would conduct a damage assessment stemming from former President Donald Trump's possession of top-secret documents.
Children left in desert by smugglers, border officials say
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Children left in desert by smugglers, border officials say
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- An 18-month-old toddler and a 4-month-old infant were left in Arizona's Sonoran Desert, a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Agent said.
Ancient Egyptian artifact seized in Memphis, Tenn.
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Ancient Egyptian artifact seized in Memphis, Tenn.
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- A 3,000-year-old Egyptian artifact was found in a shipment at the port of Memphis, Tenn., Customs and Border Protection officials said.
Facebook reaches preliminary settlement over Cambridge Analytica scandal
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Facebook reaches preliminary settlement over Cambridge Analytica scandal
Aug. 27 (UPI) -- Facebook has reached a preliminary settlement with users who sued the social media company in 2018 over the Cambridge Analytica data privacy scandal.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Group of Dutch soldiers shot outside Indiana hotel
Group of Dutch soldiers shot outside Indiana hotel
U.S. Navy sends warships through Taiwan Strait, putting China on 'high alert'
U.S. Navy sends warships through Taiwan Strait, putting China on 'high alert'
Wisconsin parade suspect removed from court
Wisconsin parade suspect removed from court
El Paso, Texas, charters bus for migrants to New York City
El Paso, Texas, charters bus for migrants to New York City
Abbott restarts production of Similac baby formula at Michigan plant
Abbott restarts production of Similac baby formula at Michigan plant
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement